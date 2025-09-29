What happened on Beyond the Gates today? Recap for September 29, 2025

A still from Beyond The Gates (Images via Facebook/BeyondTheGates)

In the September 29, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, things got extremely dramatic for the residents of Fairmont Crest Estates, and several interesting plot points were explored and unraveled. Eva Thomas and Tomas Navarro, Katherine Kat Richardson’s boyfriend, ended up getting close and intimate with each other.

Kat spoke to her sister, Chelsea Dupree Hamilton, and decided to fix things with Eva, but ended up finding out about her getting intimate with her boyfriend.

Leslie Thomas met with Ted Richardson unexpectedly, and the two spoke about when they had gotten intimate recently.

Meanwhile, Chelsea and Kat launched their designer purse brand, and while Chelsea anticipated that Allison might crash their virtual launch party, she was proved right and Allison ended up making her uncomfortable.

In addition to these developments, Vanessa McBride ended up meeting with Jacob Hawthorne to try to investigate further into her husband, Doug McBride’s, untimely demise.

The shady casino owner, Joey Armstrong, spoke to Marcel Malone and Randy Parker to discuss their next order of business.

Everything that happened on the September 29, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates

On the September 29, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, Tomas Navarro helped Eva Thomas to move back into her old apartment, where Leslie Thomas used to live.

The two of them shared a few conversations with each other, and Tomas said that he was bothered by the fact that his girlfriend, Katherine Kat Richardson, had explicitly said that he was not good enough when they had gotten intimate with each other.

Eva tried to alleviate his insecurities and ended up kissing him passionately, and Tomas kissed her back.

Eva asked Tomas about whether he was still together with Kat, and he told her that he was sure that they were over.

The two of them, on Beyond The Gates ended up getting intimate with each other and enjoyed their company in Eva’s apartment.

When Tomas went over to the washroom to freshen up, Eva ended up receiving an unexpected visitor and saw that Kat had come to meet her.

Kat said that she had a conversation with Chelsea Dupree Hamilton and had decided to try to fix things between her and Eva. While the two of them spoke to each other, Tomas came out of Kat’s washroom, and that shocked Kat.

Kat seemed to feel extremely betrayed. Ted Richardson had gone to meet Eva, but ended up running into Leslie Thomas.

The two of them discussed their past together and how they had also recently gotten intimate with each other, but Ted made it clear to her that the two of them would never spend time together again.

On Beyond The Gates, Chelsea and Kat made sure that the virtual launch party of their new designed purse brand was a raging success with lots of people tuning in to support their new venture.

However, while Chelsea had been worried about her stalker, Allison, crashing her launch, she was proven right and was shocked to see Allison in attendance as well.

Meanwhile, at the police station, Vanessa McBride spoke to Jacob Hawthorne and tried to find out more details regarding her husband, Doug McBride’s, untimely demise after he got caught in an accident.

Fans can watch the show on the CBS Network and Paramount+.