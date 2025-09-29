Maple Grove native Megan Carroll brings Midwest flavor to Halloween Baking Championship season 11

Carla Hall, Zac Young and Stephanie Boswell (Image via Instagram @foodnetwork)

Halloween Baking Championship returned on September 15, 2025, on Food Network with its 11th season, featuring ten bakers competing for a $25,000 prize.

Among them is Megan Carroll, a Maple Grove native whose path has gone from selling cookies and sourdough bread at local markets to standing under the show’s Halloween-themed lights.

In the premiere episode, the bakers were asked to create desserts inspired by their greatest Halloween fears and to incorporate a “blood” effect.

Carroll’s chocolate cake with pomegranate curd and pomegranate “blood” landed her in the bottom three.

During the elimination round, her tiramisu drew a “nice” from the judges, to which she replied, “I’m Minnesota nice.”

Another contestant then gave up his spot to spare her elimination, a moment she later described by saying she would “never not gonna feel guilty” about staying.

The episode introduced national viewers to Carroll’s Midwestern accent, “you betcha” expressions and her Minnesota story, while also setting the stage for her bid to advance through the seven-episode season airing Mondays at 8 p.m. on Food Network and streaming on HBO Max and Discovery Plus through October 27.

From near elimination to a second chance in the haunted kitchen of Halloween Baking Championship

In the September 15, 2025, premiere, the competition opened inside a haunted mansion set. Each baker had to depict a personal Halloween fear and create a dessert with an edible blood effect.

Carroll prepared a chocolate cake with pomegranate curd and pomegranate “blood,” while other bakers chose raspberry, cherry or citrus for their versions.

Judges Carla Hall, Zac Young, and Stephanie Boswell evaluated the entries.

Because of a season-specific twist, the bottom three bakers faced an immediate “bake for your life” challenge.

Carroll’s elimination-round tiramisu drew muted praise. One judge called it “nice,” prompting her to respond, “I’m Minnesota nice.”

As she prepared to leave, another contestant gave up his place, allowing her to stay.

"She later said she would “never not gonna feel guilty about the fact that I got to stay.”

This moment introduced viewers to Carroll’s emotional side and highlighted the unusual mix of competition and compassion on the show.

The episode also emphasized her Minnesota roots with “you betcha” confessionals and footage of her Midwestern persona, which some viewers worried could drift into stereotype, but others saw as authentic.

Midwestern personality and improved performance in later rounds of the Halloween Baking Championship

After surviving the first week in Halloween Baking Championship, Carroll began to find a steadier footing in subsequent episodes.

In a later challenge, she impressed the judges with a pâte à choux pecan cream pie ranked as the second-best dessert of the day, securing her place in the next round.

Her path contrasts with that of contestants trained by French pastry chefs or in professional bakeries.

Carroll has said she learned by watching Rachael Ray and Martha Stewart on television rather than attending culinary school.

A regular customer at her farmers market stand told the Star Tribune,

“Megan comes off in the show exactly how she comes off in real life,” reflecting how her “Minnesota nice” image resonates beyond the screen.

Carroll sells cookies, sourdough bread, and perfume at the Plymouth market, where her parents once sold sculpted gourds.

The show continues to feature her Midwestern quirks, including more “you betcha” clips, while she balances creative risk with technical execution under pressure.

As this season of Halloween Baking Championship progresses toward its October 27 finale, Carroll’s ability to maintain consistency and emotional resilience will determine how far she can go against technically trained competitors in the increasingly demanding Halloween-themed challenges.



