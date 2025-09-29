‘I’m not even surprised’: Fans buzz as Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars’ 'Die With a Smile' climbs back to Hot 100 top 10

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (L-R) Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars accept the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance Award for "Die with a Smile" onstage during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Die With a Smile by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars has found its way back to the top ten of the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and fans are impressed. The pop-soul track hit the airwaves on August 16, 2024, quickly becoming a crowd favorite.

The song became the longest-reigning daily number one on Spotify and Billboard history. It stayed atop the Billboard Global 200 chart for eighteen weeks and topped the official chart in over 30 countries.

The track won a Grammy for Best Pop Duo/ Group Performance at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

Die With a Smile is a love song about embracing life’s uncertainties. The singers express their desire to spend their last moments on earth with their loved ones.

The tone of the song is melancholic as Bruno Mars begins by saying in the opening verse:

"I just woke up from a dream/ Where you and I had to say goodbye,"

Notwithstanding life's fragility, Gaga and Bruno Mars resolve to love. The chorus encapsulates this:

"If the world was ending/ I'd wanna be next to you/ If the party was over/ And our time on Earth was through/ I'd wanna hold you just for a while/ And die with a smile/ If the world was ending/ I'd wanna be next to you."

Fans react as Die With a Smile re-enters the Billboard Hot 100 chart

Pop Crave shared the news of Die With a Smile’s re-entry on the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and an X user tweeted in response:

“They deserve to be there, so I’m not even surprised.”

Other netizens had similar reactions to the news:

“This track’s return proves classic collabs have timeless vibes,” an X user added.

“Gaga and Bruno proving hits never die. They just come back stronger,” another user expressed.

“Round trip back to the top, let’s have it,” a Netizen stated.

More fans praised the track, calling it a “proper earworm” and “best song of 2025.”

“Best song of 2025 and no one even comes close,” a fan gushed.

"Aye, that tune's a proper earworm! Can't help but smile when it comes on-just like a good night out with mates, you know?” Another added.

“Smash hit of the decade, biggest collab oat,” a user praised.

