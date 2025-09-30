First housemate evicted on Big Brother UK 2025 opening night following ‘evil eye’ twist

Big Brother UK host AJ Odudu (Image via Getty)

Big Brother UK 2025 aired its launch episode on Monday, September 29, 2025, on ITV2.

Hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best introduced 12 new housemates to the public in a live broadcast.

During the launch, the show unveiled a new “evil eye” twist that immediately placed some players at risk of eviction.

Viewers were asked to vote for the housemates they wanted to receive the curse.

When the vote closed, five names were revealed: Nancy, Cameron, Caroline, Emily and Sam. Big Brother then confirmed that Nancy and Cameron were safe, leaving Caroline, Emily, and Sam as the cursed housemates.

These three were taken to the Exit Room, where they had to decide which one of them would leave the competition on the first night.

The format meant the eviction was not decided by the public but by the housemates themselves.

After a round of statements from each person explaining why they wanted to stay, the three locked in their choices.

Emily received two votes to evict from Caroline and Sam, becoming the first housemate to leave Big Brother UK Season 22 on the launch night.

The programme airs nightly at 9 p.m. BST on ITV2 and streams on ITVX.

“Evil eye” twist and first night decision in Big Brother UK

The launch night began with all 12 housemates entering the Big Brother house and receiving a symbolic eye.

Hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best told the audience that the “evil eye” would shape the opening episode. The public was asked to vote live for the housemates to curse.

Five names were initially revealed: Nancy, Cameron, Caroline, Emily, and Sam.

Big Brother then declared that Nancy and Cameron were safe, leaving Caroline, Emily, and Sam as the cursed players.

The three were taken to the Exit Room and told,

“The audience voted you here, but the final decision on who leaves tonight is not in their hands. It’s in yours.”

Each was given time to speak. Caroline said,

“Look, I’ll go cause you two are young.” Emily explained, “I think I should stay because obviously it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity … I’m young and this is just absolutely crazy for me.”

Sam added,

“… I’ve wanted to do this my whole life, and I’m just so scared to cut it short but I feel that’s really selfish.”

After hearing each other’s reasons, the three locked in their decisions. Caroline voted to evict Emily. Sam also voted to evict Emily. Emily voted to evict Caroline.

With two votes against her, Emily was evicted from the house within hours of entering.

Recap highlights and season details of Big Brother UK

The first episode combined introductions with an immediate elimination. AJ Odudu and Will Best returned as hosts and Marcus Bentley continued as narrator.

The new series is planned to run for 48 days and is the longest to air on ITV.

The “evil eye” mechanic means the public can influence risk but not always control the outcome.

On launch night, the twist produced an unusual scenario where housemates had to decide who left rather than the public. Big Brother announced,

“Three of you will enter but only two of you will return.”

Caroline’s offer to leave contrasted with her final vote. Emily’s plea stressed her age and desire to experience the show.

Sam’s remarks expressed fear of missing out. These statements shaped the outcome when the votes were cast.

After Emily left, Caroline and Sam returned to the main house. The remaining housemates were left to process the early eviction and the power of the new twist.

The episode set the tone for the season’s format and highlighted that future evictions could involve both audience participation and internal decisions.

Big Brother UK airs nightly at 9 pm BST on ITV2 and streams on ITVX, giving viewers ongoing updates as Season 22 continues.



