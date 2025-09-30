“Did Jason Taylor just get Coldplay’d”: Fans react as former Dolphins star's uneasy moment with woman on lap caught on live broadcast

Jason Taylor (Photo by Benjamin Solomon/Getty Images)

Jason Taylor and his wife, Monica, are going viral on social media after being featured on a live broadcast. The couple was watching the Monday Night Football broadcast of the game between the New York Jets and the Miami Dolphins from the VIP boxes.

When the camera panned to them, Monica was sitting on former Dolphins defensive end Jason Taylor. He appeared to be uneasy, and Monica quickly moved beside him.

Jason Taylor this is your Coldplay moment 🪦



pic.twitter.com/3ZiEVVH7Bq — Polymarket Football (@PolymarketBlitz) September 30, 2025

The moment spread on social media platforms, as it reminded netizens of the viral Coldplay video from July 2025, where Astronomer's then-CEO and HR head were caught hugging each other during the band's concert.

One X user (@PazzyJ) commented on Taylor's clip, seemingly not knowing that the woman was his wife. They jokingly asked if Taylor got "Coldplay'd."

"Lmao did Jason Taylor just get Coldplay'd?" they wrote.

Some netizens jokingly said that the clip was another Coldplay moment.

"Was that Jason Taylor's wife sitting on his lap, or did we just get a Coldplay moment on MNF? lol," one netizen wrote.

"Looks like they were arguing in the beginning. Then she put on a fake smile when someone said they were on the screen," another X user added.

"They should call this Coldplaying," one user noted.

Some netizens pointed out that the woman was Taylor's wife, Monica, and he looked uneasy because his son was playing in the game. One X user (@Guywhogambles2) stated that internet users should do research before posting things that could "ruin a man's life."

"It's his wife and he is nervous because his son is playing in the game he is watching," one netizen wrote.

"Damn... crazy calling out a man for having a great night out with his wife," one X user stated.

"Respectfully do research before you try to ruin a man's life," another user wrote.

More details on Jason Taylor's wife, Monica

According to the Hindustan Times' September 30, 2025, report, Monica Taylor was a cheerleader for the Miami Dolphins from 2013 to 2017. She met Jason Taylor during that time period.

They got engaged in July 2019 and had a wedding on August 18, 2020. Their son was born in August 2021.

This year, Monica uploaded their wedding pictures in black and white for their fifth anniversary.

Jason was previously married to his former wife, Katina. With his first wife, he had three children, Isaiah, Mason, and Zoe. The couple separated in 2015.

Monica is currently a designer and entrepreneur. She has a sleepwear brand named Monuit.

She is also the vice president of Monica's Runway, a fashion event. Monica runs the Jason Taylor Foundation with her husband.

The organization helps underprivileged children in South Florida by focusing on "health care, education, and quality of life."

According to its LinkedIn page, after the organization's foundation in July 2004, it has contributed nearly $9,000,000.

In other news, Taylor and his wife have not addressed the viral clip or netizens' speculations. Stay tuned for more updates.