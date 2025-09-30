Married at First Sight UK contestant Grace explains how she saved on her wedding dress budget

Grace from MAFS UK (Image via Channel 4)

Married at First Sight UK contestant Grace has spoken publicly about how she kept her wedding dress costs extremely low.

In a story published by NationalWorld on 29 September 2025, Grace revealed she spent just £100 on the gown she wore for her TV wedding and claimed she “pocketed the rest” of the budget provided by Channel 4.

The 2025 season of Married at First Sight UK is airing Sunday to Thursday nights on E4. Grace is one of the singles matched with strangers by experts, and she was paired with Ashley.

Their wedding day showed moments of hesitation as she questioned whether their values aligned, though she later suggested some connection was forming during their honeymoon.

Grace posted a photo of herself in the dress on Instagram, thanking “the @debenhams sale for this £100 dress.”

The post sparked comments from fellow brides and viewers, who were surprised at how little she spent.

She also stated the choice “enabled me to pocket the rest of the production company’s financial contribution.”

Channel 4 has not publicly responded to her claim.

“I pocketed the rest”: Grace explains her £100 wedding dress choice on Married at First Sight UK

Grace shared the Instagram post with the caption: “Thank you to the @debenhams sale for this £100 dress.” Fellow bride Anita wrote,

“You made £100 look a million dollars, Grace!” Grace replied, “High praise from my fashion icon Anita.” In a further comment,

Grace stated that choosing a low-cost gown “enabled me to pocket the rest of the production company’s financial contribution.” Channel 4 has not stated in response.

This exchange between Grace and Anita showed how Grace framed her decision as both practical and acceptable within the show’s rules.

It also gave viewers a rare look at how money works behind the scenes.

The show normally gives each bride and groom a set amount of money for wedding clothes and related costs, but contestants can choose how to use it. Grace’s comments show she saw a chance to save.

Some people praised her for being smart with her budget, while others asked if contestants should be allowed to keep any leftover money.

Grace hasn’t shared details about other wedding costs, but her decision has started a wider talk about the show’s spending, how much control contestants have over it, and how much of the wedding is paid for by the show compared with the couples.

Budget rules, production contributions, and previous Married at First Sight UK contestants’ experiences with wedding allowances

On Married at First Sight UK, Channel 4 covers the venue, production costs, and a set allowance for attire and extras.

Past contestants have said the budget is small. In 2023, bride Erica said she got £1,200 to pay for her dress, shoes, veil, bridesmaid clothes, and accessories, but added that it “doesn’t stretch.”

In a TikTok video, she jokingly thanked Channel 4 “for being tight” and said she had to spend about £400 of her own money.

Grace’s statement about pocketing unused funds raises questions about how flexible the allowance is. It appears contestants can choose less expensive items and keep what remains, though this has not been confirmed by producers.

Some former participants have also said they have “no say” in key elements of the wedding, such as the venue and décor, with one bride claiming she got “absolutely f***ing nothing” she requested.

By sharing how much she spent on her dress and how she saved, Grace has shown the gap between the fancy weddings on TV and the limited budgets behind them.

Her comments might make other contestants talk about their own spending and could push Channel 4 to explain its wedding allowance rules more clearly for future seasons of Married at First Sight UK.



Stay tuned for more updates.