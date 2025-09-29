Big Brother UK Season 22: MeAet the hosts

Big Brother UK season 22 hosts Aj and Will (Image via Instagram/@bbuk)

During the entire season, Odudu and Best will deliver tasks, supervise nominations, and host the live eviction. Their work will also be for Big Brother: Late & Live and Big Brother: Live Stream, giving fans uninterrupted updates and coverage.

Among the first housemates of the new season are an ex-pizza shop manager, a farmer, and a university graduate. On the day of the live broadcast, more contestants will be revealed.

The 22nd season of Big Brother UK is back on ITV2 with AJ Odudu and Will Best as the new hosts. The pair will be the first to meet the housemates during the live launch, giving a tour of the famous house to the viewers.

Hosts of Big Brother UK Season 22: AJ Odudu and Will Best

AJ Odudu’s background

AJ Odudu, born Onatejiro Odudu on February 12, 1988, is 37 years old in 2025. She was born in Blackburn to Nigerian parents and is one of eight children. AJ studied English and Politics at university and began her career as a local news reporter. She later transitioned into television presenting, including her work on Big Brother’s sister show, Bit On The Side.

AJ's career in television was initially established in 2009 when she hosted BBC2's The Almost Perfect Guide to Life.

She has been the presenter of several shows, such as Celebrity Big Brother’s Bit On The Psych, The Hot Desk, Manhunting With My Mum, Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, The Chase: Celebrity Special, Richard Osman’s House of Games, and Don’t Rock The Boat.

Among others, she also appeared on The Big Breakfast, E4’s The Big Blow Out, Eurovision, and The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2023.

She is also an Instagram personality with the account @ajodudu and over 286,000 followers. Her posts are a mix of work, lifestyle, and travel.

Will Best’s background

Will Best, born on February 21, 1985, is 40 years old in 2025. He was born and currently resides in London. Will began his television career in 2010 as a co-host on Viva’s Suck My Pop alongside Kimberley Walsh.

He is also recognized for hosting other programs, including T4, The Crush, Love Shaft, You Generation, Is This Rape? Sex on Trial, Dance Dance Dance, and Celebrity Coach Trip.

Will has been with his girlfriend, Tobi Rose, for over 13 years. On Instagram under the name @iamwillbest, which has more than 66,200 followers, he shares updates about their life, holidays, and family activities.

Big Brother UK hosting duties

AJ Odudu and Will Best will host Big Brother UK 2025, including the live launch when new housemates are introduced. The program depicts housemates engaging in competitions, nominations, and live evictions.

Big Brother: Late & Live will return, offering nightly updates and discussions with a celebrity panel. Guests expected to appear on Late & Live include JoJo Siwa, Oti Mabuse, Chloe Burrows, Danny Beard, David Potts, Angellica Bell, and Harriet Rose.

Big Brother: Live Stream will also air seven nights a week on ITVX, providing continuous live footage from the house. Both shows aim to provide comprehensive coverage of housemate activities and developments in the series.

Big Brother is commissioned by Paul Mortimer, Director of Reality Commissioning and Acquisitions, and Peter Tierney, Commissioning Editor for Reality, for ITV and ITVX.

The series is produced by Initial, part of Banijay UK, and overseen by Managing Director Katy Manley, Director of Production Jody Collins, and Creative Director Tamsin Dodgson.

Stay tuned for more updates.