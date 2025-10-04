Who is Nancy Nocerino from Big Brother UK 2025? The LGBTQ+ star's age, job, and more explored

Nancy from Big Brother UK season 22 (Image via Instagram/@bbuk)

Nancy Nocerino is a housemate on Big Brother UK 2025, entering the house on 28 September during the series launch, which marks the show’s 25th anniversary.

She is 22 years old and a recent graduate living in Glasgow. Originally from Italy, Nancy is of Italian and Polish heritage.

She identifies as pansexual and speaks five languages. Alongside completing her studies, Nancy works as a model and content creator. She applied for the show seeking a new opportunity and to share her skills and background with fellow housemates.

Everything to know about Nancy Nocerino from Big Brother UK 2025

Background and social media

According to Heat World, Nancy, aged 22, was born in Italy and then relocated to Scotland. At present, she resides in Glasgow. In addition to residing in Scotland, she has mentioned that she doesn't feel she is Scottish and also clarified that her accent could lead to another perception. Nancy describes herself as being half Italian and half Polish.

She is a recent graduate and has combined her education with professional work. Nancy works as a model and content creator.

She shared that during a time when she was looking for new opportunities in her life, she put in an application for Big Brother UK 2025. Nancy recounted the experience of finding the show's advertisement, going through the audition, and finally being chosen as a housemate.

Nancy has mentioned an interest in future career options, including roles in football media or journalism. She has also considered internships in the sports sector, which she indicated could be a possible use of prize money if she were to win the show.

Nancy’s Instagram account is @nocerinonancy with over 5,633 followers. The account remains private while she is participating in the program. She has confirmed that social media use will remain limited until her participation concludes, and her account will not feature public posts during her time on the show.

Any updates or public content from her profile are expected to be shared after her exit from the house.

Role and activities on Big Brother

According to Attitude, Nancy has outlined her intended participation in the house. She stated that she is willing to speak her mind and address behaviors that bother her, even in small matters such as noisy chewing. She has noted that her cultural background affects the way she communicates.

Nancy indicated that she enjoys singing, dancing, and cooking, and she intends to bring these activities into the house. She shared that her heritage is Italian and, as such, her cooking can be characterized by that background, which she hopes to contribute to her housemates.

She mentioned that she applied for the program out of a thirst for change. She remarked that seeing the show’s advertisement encouraged her to audition, and participating in the program allows her to showcase her skills and her personality to a broader audience.

Languages, plans, and social media

Reports from Heat World state that Nancy speaks five languages: English, Italian, Polish, French, and Spanish. She has also expressed interest in learning additional languages in the future. If she wins prize money from Big Brother UK 2025, she has indicated that she might use it for travel and language learning.

Additionally, Nancy mentioned practical goals such as obtaining a driving licence and purchasing a car. These plans represent her intended steps after the show.

