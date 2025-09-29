Big Brother UK season 22: Meet the houseguests

Big Brother UK season 22 (Image via Instagram/@

Big Brother UK season 22 premiered on September 28, 2025, with AJ Odudu and Will Best returning as hosts. The series introduces houseguests from different regions of the UK, representing a range of ages and professional backgrounds, including fitness, creative work, business, and service roles.

Contestants have shared their motivations for joining the show, from personal development to participating in unique challenges, and outlined the skills or perspectives they hope to bring to the house.

This season’s lineup reflects a mix of experiences and ambitions, setting the stage for varied interactions and dynamics among the participants during their time on Big Brother.

Meet the houseguests of Big Brother UK season 22

1) Zelah

Zelah is a transgender personal trainer from South London. When speaking to the show during the application process, he explained that he recently left the corporate world and is currently working on qualifications while building his business.

He noted an interest in observing his social interactions within the house and highlighted the opportunity to provide a personal perspective as a transgender individual.

2) Jenny

Jenny, a 20-year-old makeup artist from Derry, shared with the show that she viewed Big Brother as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

She expressed a desire to contribute positively in the house, bringing humor and engaging with fellow contestants in a sociable manner.

3) Gani

Gani, originally from Chennai, India, manages a pizza shop in South London. He told the show that he sees participation as a way to grow personally and professionally while experiencing life without the use of a phone as a personal experiment.

4) Teja

Teja is 18 and runs a cleaning business with her mother in Bristol. In discussions with the show during her application, she stated that her main motivation was the prize money, along with gaining the experience of participating in Big Brother.

She also mentioned her competitiveness and ability to interact with others as strengths.

5) Emily

Emily works as a political events manager in Northampton. She informed the show that she joined Big Brother to experience new social interactions and activities, emphasizing her interest in meeting different people inside the house.

6) Cameron

Cameron is a farmer from Taunton, Somerset, who participated in recent farming protests. When applying, he told the show that he hoped to bring leadership qualities to the house and anticipated engaging with housemates who have different experiences from his own.

7) Sam

Sam, a Zumba instructor from Skipton, shared with the show that he intended to contribute energy to the house, organize group activities such as exercise routines, and provide emotional support to fellow contestants.

8) Tate

Tate owns a Butler in the Buff company in Falkirk, Scotland. He told the show that he can facilitate social interaction among housemates and participate in both entertaining and meaningful conversations during his time in the house.

9) Nancy

Nancy, an Italian-born graduate living in Glasgow, informed the show that she wants to bring energy to daily activities and engage housemates in cooking, singing, and dancing while sharing her skills and cultural background.

10) Caroline

Caroline is an ex-PR specialist for a well-known celebrity, Canvey Island. She told the show that by quitting her job and becoming a Big Brother participant, she created a new window for herself to connect with TV and social media while 'living life'.

11) Marcus

Marcus, a mechanical engineer from Manchester, said to the show that he wants to bring the house a lot of energy and fun, as well as interact with people in ways that would make them want to talk with each other.

12) Elsa

Elsa, a content creator, 21, from Essex, spoke to the show that she decided to apply after seeing a social media ad. She revealed that her intention was to have more interaction with the other housemates through doing activities together.

