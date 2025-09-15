Who are AJ Odudu and Will Best? Meet the hosts of Big Brother UK 2025

Big Brother UK eye logo. (Image via ITV)

Big Brother UK is returning for its 22nd season on ITV, which will be released on Sunday, September 28, 2025, or Monday, September 29, 2025. The exact launch date and full list of housemates have not yet been confirmed by the makers.

Streaming every Sunday to Friday at 9:00 pm on ITV2 and ITVX, with live evictions taking place on Fridays in line with its specified format.

This season of Big Brother UK is anticipated to continue for seven weeks, which is one week longer than the previous seasons, making it the longest-running show on ITV to date.

Known for their charisma, humour, and natural chemistry, AJ Odudu and Will Best will continue to co-present the season, also hosting the companion show Big Brother: Late and Live.

AJ Odudu is a British television personality who has taken up hosting with Big Brother UK since the ITV revival in 2023. Will Best is an experienced TV presenter across Channel 4, ITV, and the BBC.

He joined AJ as co-host for the 2023 revival, co-hosting the regular as well as Celebrity Big Brother versions together since 2024.

Onatejiro "AJ" Odudu, born in Blackburn in 1988, is one of the eight children of her Nigerian parents. Studying English and Politics at Keele University, she has established herself as one of the UK’s most versatile and engaging presenters with a broad experience in live shows and reality television.

She started as a BBC reporter at Radio Lancashire with her first role beginning in 2009 with the series The Almost Perfect Guide to Life and on The 5:19 Show.

In 2013, she hosted Big Brother’s Bit on the Side with Rylan Clark and Emma Willis and later Celebrity Big Brother’s Bit on the Psych.

However, she got replaced by former Big Brother UK contestant, Carol McGiffin.

AJ Odudu has built a vibrant career across television and live events. After launching a blog on the UK site of Hello! magazine in 2013, she hosted 4Music’s Trending Live! (2015–2019) with Jimmy Hill and Vick Hope and the Facebook quiz game Confetti in 2019.

Her win of ITV2’s Celebrity Karaoke Club in 2021 further displayed her versatility, and she later co-hosted Channel 4’s one-off revival of The Big Breakfast alongside Mo Gilligan.

She became a popular host, being a familiar face in major broadcasts, including gigs like presenting the UK jury points at Eurovision 2022, co-hosting Comic Relief’s Prizeathon, and the BBC’s Platinum Jubilee coverage.

A former Strictly Come Dancing contestant in 2021, she topped the leaderboard with her partner Kai Widdrington before, but an ankle injury led her to withdraw from the competition just before the finale.

In terms of her personal life, Odudu is a qualified personal trainer and sports nutritionist who lives in London and recently announced her engagement in June 2025.

AJ’s co-host, Will Best, grabbed attention with early hosting duties at MTV shows like Suck My Pop in 2010, Love Shaft, along the coverage of music shows and festivals.

Born in London as the son of politician Richard Baron Best, his other shows include Dance, Dance, Dance for ITV and T4 on the Beach and online shows for BBC iPlayer Hits Radio.

Will, who became known for his humorous interviewing style while hosting big media projects, later started his entrepreneurial journey by starting a cocktail brand, Bloody Drinks, with his friend in 2017.

Will and AJ bring a unique chemistry and an authenticity to Big Brother UK, ​​​​​​maintaining the engagement of the viewers by balancing the humour and confrontation, becoming the public face of the show.

