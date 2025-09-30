Married at First Sight UK: Bailey and Rebecca’s honeymoon sparks a new chapter

Mel Schilling (Image via Getty)

Married at First Sight UK continued its 2025 run with the wedding and honeymoon of Bailey Smith, 36, from Brighton, and Rebecca Fenney, 32, from Liverpool.

Their wedding aired on Thursday, September 25, 2025, on E4.

The episode focused on the early signs of tension and the eventual change in dynamics between the couple.

Rebecca had openly said before the ceremony that she wanted an “alpha” husband, while Bailey, a microbrewery owner, did not immediately match her expectations.

At the altar, Rebecca decided within seconds that Bailey was “not her type,” saying in a cutaway interview, “I said I would know within ten seconds.

And alarm bells are going off in my head. He’s not my type. Oh, God.”

Bailey, on the other hand, was immediately interested but disappointed when Rebecca offered only her cheek for kisses during the ceremony and photo session.

The episode then shifted to their honeymoon in Mauritius, where a series of activities and conversations led to a different outcome.

By the end of the episode, Rebecca referred to Bailey as an “alpha,” and the couple began calling themselves a “power couple,” setting up the next stage of their story on Married at First Sight UK.

Early doubts and first impressions test Bailey and Rebecca’s expectations on Married at First Sight UK

The episode opened by recapping how Rebecca, an aesthetic nurse from Liverpool, made it clear she was searching for an “alpha” match.

Viewers saw a clip from the official Married at First Sight UK Instagram page showing her reaction at the altar.

She explained in a private interview,

“Alarm bells are going off in my head. He’s not my type. Oh, God.”

This echoed her friend’s comment before the wedding:

“Rebecca knows what she wants, so I will know from Rebecca’s face if this is not her dream man.”

Bailey was warm and eager. He gave Rebecca compliments during the vows, but felt let down when she turned her cheek for kisses instead of facing him.

The show showed how Bailey liked her right awa,y but Rebecca was unsure. The ceremony and photo session made their awkward start easy to see.

The episode also showed how their different hopes were talked about by the experts and fans online, who wondered if the match would last.

This part of the program set up their story as an example of how first impressions can change when two people spend more time together.

Honeymoon activities and gestures help shift perceptions and create new momentum in Married at First Sight UK

The honeymoon in Mauritius was a big change for the couple. A dance lesson showed how involved Bailey was, and he impressed Rebecca by putting petals on their hotel bed during a storm.

In an Instagram video captioned “Rebecca and Bailey are off in the right direction #MAFSUK,” the pair discussed how their dynamic had changed.

Rebecca said she now saw Bailey differently, calling him an “alpha” and agreeing with his “power couple” label. This episode also showed how small moments, such as progressing from cheek kisses to lip-on-lip contact, signaled their growing connection.

Fans responded with mixed reactions online, with one viewer commenting,

“I see a genuine guy and both gorgeous too.”

The program finished by showing a preview of the next episode, which will air on Monday, September 29, 2025, at 9 p.m. GMT on E4. Viewers will see how Bailey and Rebecca’s relationship moves forward after the honeymoon.

This recap focused on how spending time together and small personal gestures can change how people see each other inside the special setup of Married at First Sight UK.

