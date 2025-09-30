Did Justin Bieber hint at “toxic thoughts” in his new post?

TORONTO, ONTARIO - FEBRUARY 01: Singer Justin Bieber takes part in the draft during 2024 NHL All-Star Thursday at Scotiabank Arena on February 01, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Justin Bieber shared excerpts from a Self-help book he has been reading with fans and netizens on Instagram on September 29, 2025. The Peaches hitmaker shared a carousel of different slides containing pages of the book Bad Thoughts: A Preacher and a Shrink’s Guide to Reclaiming Your Mind and Soul by Judah Smith and Leslie Parrot.



In the first slide shared on the singer’s Instagram, the authors state that everyone’s toxic thoughts are on autopilot. An excerpt from the page reads:

"Your emotional state-whether confident and hopeful or insecure and cynical-is most often the result of what you say to yourself. People tend to get that backward. We too often think that if we feel better, we'll have a better outlook. Not so. Your thoughts determine your feelings, not the other way around."

The authors added that we control our brains through electrochemicals released into it based on our moods:

"Your thoughts release a series of electrochemicals in your brain that determine your mood. In other words, you prescribe, to a large degree, what your brain does by what you say to yourself when no one else is listening.”

The 31-year-old singer made a note on the side of the page about how one’s thoughts translated into feelings, actions and results.

Justin Bieber makes pop radio history with track from recently released album

The Grammy Award-winning musician made a surprise release of his Swag album in July 2025, and one of its hit tracks Yukon recently debuted at number 39 on the Pop Airplay chart narrowly missing a listing on the top-40.



Yukon became Bieber’s forty-third song to chart on the Pop radio list. Billboard reported that with Yukon charting on the Pop AirPlay chart, Bieber broke out of his tie with Chris Brown for the most hits of all time among solo male acts on the Pop AirPlay chart.

In Swag, Bieber opens up about living in the spotlight for decades and how he is misunderstood. In Therapy Sessions, the singer talks about being misunderstood as a celebrity.

In Glory Voice Memo, Justin details how he gets through tough times using his faith. In other parts of the album, Justin sings about his wife’s support for him through thick and thin.

