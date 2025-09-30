Inside: USA reunion erupts as Ekin-Su and Bre Tiesi clash over game tactics

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu (Image via Getty)

Inside: USA’s reunion special, aired on September 28, 2025, brought tensions to a head as cast members came together to revisit key moments from the season.

In this episode, the spotlight turned to a confrontation between Ekin-Su and Bre Tiesi over accusations of deceit and strategy.

The reunion showed how tense things still were as the cast talked about their game moves, changing alliances, and past arguments.

Ekin-Su and Bre Tiesi’s exchange stood out, showing how old tensions from the show carried into the studio.

During the reunion, Bre challenged Ekin’s narrative about how she played, while Ekin responded with counterclaims and defense, sharing evidence and calling out her critics.

Inside: USA reunion episode also included reflections from other cast members on voting decisions, money spent, and surprise reveals.

Below is a recap of the major flashpoints and subplots from the reunion.

Clash over voting and attribution in the Inside: USA reunion

One of the main flashpoints during the reunion focused on Ekin-Su’s role in voting out Alissa Violet and whether she had misled other contestants about the decision.

Bre confronted Ekin, saying

“You didn’t have the b** to tell me yourself.”

Ekin countered by pointing to information she claimed was visible to others, responding, “I saw the evidence with Aisha (Mian).”

The back-and-forth hinged on whether Ekin had been transparent about her intentions or deliberately opaque.

Bre also challenged Ekin’s claim about the use of funds in the game, mocking Ekin’s metaphor that the money was “Monopoly money.”

When Bre said, “I’m sorry I can’t hear you, did you ask me?”, Ekin shot back, “Don’t be rude to me.” Later, Bre pressed, “Answer the question, did you ask me?” to which Ekin replied, “I don’t need to ask you, Bre.”

The exchange revealed deep distrust between the two over motives and honesty.

Other cast members chimed in during this section, reminding Ekin of moments when alliances shifted or votes were unclear.

Some backed Bre’s view that Ekin’s moves were manipulative, while others defended Ekin’s right to strategic privacy.

The reunion amplified the tension around voting decisions, with the cast revisiting scenes from the show and challenging one another on how and why they made certain calls.

Money, spending, and accusations in Inside: USA

Another focus of the reunion was spending decisions inside the house.

Throughout the season, every purchase from snacks to showers was deducted from the $1 million prize pot.

Several cast members brought up times when Ekin-Su had backed purchases or missions that depleted the fund, questioning whether those moves were wise or wasteful.

Bre accused Ekin of being less than honest about her own spending, saying, “You didn’t ask me?” in response to Ekin’s defenses.

In return, Ekin accused others of not being fully forthcoming about their own moves.

The debate touched on strategic risk versus cooperation, with cast members arguing over when transparency should override game secrecy.

During the discussion, Ekin referenced alliances that had collapsed after spending disagreements, and others recalled moments when they felt “blindsided” by surprise buys.

Some cast members said that Ekin’s choices influenced their own moves, while others said they regretted backing joint decisions later.

The reunion also revisited side conversations and secret missions that caused rifts in the group.

In the end, this money thread highlighted how financial decisions inside the game created personal fractures that carried into the reunion.



Stay tuned for more updates.