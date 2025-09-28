Inside: USA Season 1 finale recap – High stakes and final deceptions decide the winner

Sketch, Bre Tiesi, Zach Justice, Jay Cinco, Sydney Thomas, Aisha Mian Fannita Leggett and Dwight Howard attend the Netflix Inside USA Cast Party (Image via Getty)



Inside: USA closed its first season with a finale episode aired on September 28, 2025.

After weeks of spending, hidden moves, and bluffing, the game ended with Aisha winning the $303,050 prize, defeating Zach in the last challenge.

The episode combined the show’s core elements of money management and psychological play into one decisive test.

The night opened with host Mark making a major decision. He eliminated Bre Tiesi, explaining that she had spent $200,000 for immunity, and that choice shaped the field going into the final game.

That left Mark, Zach, Sydney, Aisha, Dwight, and Ekin-Su as the last six players. Before facing the arena, they shared a final dinner where only Zach skipped the luxury $500 meal.

A screen displayed each person’s spending rank from highest to lowest: Dwight, Sydney, Aisha, Mark, Ekin-Su and Zach.

The main event, called “Nobody’s Safe,” placed six safes in front of the housemates. Only two contained a ticket to the finale. Contestants went in order from lowest to highest spender, choosing to keep or steal a safe and deciding whether to tell the truth or lie about its contents.

That sequence determined who would reach the final lever game.

Spending order and safe choices decide the two finalists in Inside: USA









The first section of the finale highlighted how spending shaped the order of play.

As the lowest spender, Zach entered the arena first and picked safe 6. When he checked inside, he found a ticket to the finale.

Ekin-Su came next, asked, “Is it safe?” and, after Zach said yes, she picked her own box, number 3, which turned out empty.

Mark then selected safe 2 and received a ticket. Aisha followed, explaining that “two is lucky for me” because she is a twin. Despite Mark's warning, “don’t pick two,” she took it, forcing Mark to switch to box 4. Sydney later chose number 3 as her “lucky number.”

Ekin-Su moved to box 1, and Dwight eventually took box 4. Mark ended up with box 5 even though he knew box 2 had been his winning choice.

This chain of choices and swaps left Aisha and Zach holding the two genuine tickets to the finale. In her confessional,



Aisha said, “I have to win this,” setting up the last duel.



The rest of the housemates were eliminated, and the final pair prepared for a game where money no longer mattered and only strategy and trust would decide the winner.

Final lever game tests trust and strategy as Aisha defeats Zach in the finale of Inside: USA

In the concluding challenge, the prize fund stood at $303,050. Each finalist faced ten levers. If the opponent pulled the lever you selected, they would win. The task was to convince the other not to pull your winning lever.

Aisha examined her console first, commenting that the “brighter colors are the more obvious choice,” and selected the red lever. Zach chose the black lever, saying it was “for the Magic 8 Ball.”

A coin toss decided who would act first. Zach called “Inside” and won, leading to a swap of consoles so that Aisha had to push first.

In a striking move, Zach told her openly that the black lever was the one to push if she wanted the prize.

This unexpected admission surprised the watching sidemen and left Aisha unsure if it was a bluff. After pausing, she trusted his statement and pushed black. It was the correct lever, making her the first Inside: USA champion.

Her win concluded a season built on spending decisions, hidden information, and timed risks.

The finale showed how initial rankings, safe selections, and psychological tactics all combined into one moment where Aisha’s choice secured the victory and ended Inside: USA Season 1.





