Inside: USA - Meet the hosts

Inside: USA hosts Valkyrae and Fanum (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Inside: USA is a reality competition series featuring 12 online creators living together for one week, competing for up to $1 million in prize money.

All amenities and comforts within the house come at a cost, deducted from the total prize fund. Participants navigate challenges, secret missions, and strategic decisions while balancing personal comfort against the potential winnings.

The series is hosted by Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter, a streamer and YouTuber, and Roberto “Fanum” Gonzalez, a content creator and streamer. Both hosts oversee the competition, present tasks, and guide participants through the rules and challenges of the game.

Everything to know about the Inside: USA hosts

Valkyrae

Rachell Hofstetter, better known as Valkyrae, is a content creator and streamer who was born on January 8, 1992, in Washington, USA. Her current work includes games such as Among Us, Fortnite, and VALORANT.

According to esports, she joined YouTube on an exclusive streaming deal in January 2020. She also continues to create content by doing gameplay streams, vlogging, collaborating with other creators, and participating in online events. Valkyrae has been very active in projects, especially those that involve mental health as well as the issue of human rights.

Valkyrae has a Filipino heritage and often talks about her life with her fans. She is also involved in charity streams and online events that collect money for different causes. Besides this, she has also been the subject of the digital entertainment and gaming culture press.

Fanum

Fanum, whose real name is Roberto Gonzalez, was born on August 22, 1997, in The Bronx, New York City. He is a content creator and streamer of Dominican descent.

As per Legit, Fanum operates the YouTube channel @JustFanum, created on May 23, 2017, which includes vlogs, storytime videos, reactions, and challenges. He also manages @FanumLive, established on January 11, 2013, which features livestream clips and reaction content.

Fanum has received multiple awards, including “Best Roleplay Streamer” at the 2022 and 2023 Streamer Awards and “Breakout Streamer of the Year” at the 13th Streamy Awards. He collaborates with other creators such as ShootEveryone, HankDaTank25, and ImDavisss.

Valkyrae and Fanum serve as hosts for Inside: USA, guiding participants through challenges and maintaining the rules of the competition. Their responsibilities include presenting tasks, monitoring The Store, and facilitating eliminations. Both hosts maintain active content creation careers outside the show and have substantial followings on YouTube and other streaming platforms.

Overview of Inside: USA

Inside: USA brings together internet personalities for a high-stakes competition. The participants start with a total prize fund of $1 million. Every item or convenience within the house, from food and drinks to personal items, comes at a cost deducted from this fund.

Competitors must complete challenges and missions to earn rewards, maintain their position in the game, and avoid elimination. The structure of the competition includes both physical and mental tasks.

Within the house, The Store functions as the primary mechanism for controlling resources. Every item, from necessities to luxury items, carries a set price. Participants must decide whether to purchase items for immediate benefit or conserve funds to maximize the prize.

Examples of costs include $500 for coffee, $2,000 for a pillow, and $5,000 for revealing personal information. The Store allows participants to manage resources while navigating strategic decisions and maintaining awareness of the prize fund.