Who won Inside: USA season 1? Details explored

Aisha Mian from Inside: USA (Image via Getty)



Inside: USA aired its season 1 finale on September 28, 2025, bringing an end to weeks of high-stakes spending, deception, and luck-based games.

The episode confirmed Aisha as the winner, taking home the $303,050 prize after outlasting and out-strategising Zach in the last challenge.

The finale opened with host Mark making a dramatic cut by eliminating Bre Tiesi because she had spent $200,000 for immunity, leaving only six contestants: Mark, Zach, Sydney, Aisha, Dwight, and Ekin-Su.

Before the last game, they shared a final dinner; except for Zach, everyone ordered luxury meals at $500 each.

A board on screen listed them from highest to lowest spenders: Dwight, Sydney, Aisha, Mark, Ekin-Su, and Zach.

The main event, called “Nobody’s Safe,” required each Insider to choose from six safes, two of which contained a ticket to the finale.

The players were ordered to go from lowest to highest spender, starting with Zach.

The rules allowed contestants to either keep or steal a safe, and to tell the truth or lie about its contents.

After tense choices and swaps, only Aisha and Zach advanced to the ultimate head-to-head lever game that decided the winner.

Safes, spending, and the scramble for the Inside: USA finale

The first half of the finale showed how spending patterns shaped the order of play. As the lowest spender, Zach was called first into the arena and picked safe 6.

He checked inside and found a ticket to the finale. Ekin-Su entered next, asked Zach if his safe was “safe,” and after hearing him say yes, decided to pick her own box, number 3, which turned out empty.

Mark came next and chose safe 2, successfully finding a ticket. Then Aisha arrived and, citing her twin sister as lucky, tried to pick safe 2. Mark warned,



“don’t pick two, don’t pick two,” but she did anyway.



Because Aisha took his safe, Mark switched to box 4. Sydney followed, explaining she wanted number 3 because it was her “lucky number,” and Ekin-Su finally selected box 1.

Dwight later chose box 4, and Mark ended up taking box 5 despite knowing he could pick 2 to head to the finals.

This sequence left Aisha and Zach with the two genuine tickets. In her confessional, Aisha said, “I have to win this.”

With that, they advanced to the decisive last game while the other housemates exited.

The final lever game and Aisha’s win in Inside: USA

In the closing segment of Inside: USA, the prize stood at $303,050. The rules of the final were simple but psychological: each player had 10 levers.

If your opponent pulled your winning lever, the opponent would win. The aim was to convince the other not to pull your winning lever.

Aisha studied the console first, saying the brighter colors were “the more obvious choice,” and selected the red lever. Zach picked the black lever “for the Magic 8 Ball,” as he explained.

A coin toss determined who went first; Zach called “Inside” and won. They swapped consoles, meaning Aisha had to push first.

Zach openly told her the black lever was the one to push if she wanted the prize.

This surprised the watching sidemen and left Aisha emotional, unsure if it was a bluff. After pausing, she chose to believe him and pushed black. It was the correct lever, and she became the first Inside: USA champion.

With that move, Aisha ended a season defined by money management, hidden choices, and bluffing.

Her victory marked the culmination of a finale that combined spending order, luck, and psychological gameplay into a single dramatic finish.





