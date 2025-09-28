Below Deck Mediterranean Season 10: Everything we know so far

Leah Rae and Sandy Yawn aka Captain Sandy attend the World Premiere of Below Deck's "Captain Sandy LIVE" at The Lyric Theatre (Image via Getty).

Below Deck Mediterranean season 10 is all set to be released on September 29, 2025, on Bravo at 8:00 pm EST. The show will be available to stream on Peacock from the very next day of its premiere. The show will be hosted by Captain Sandy Yawn, who has been the central figure of the show since the premiere of season one.

The show features Captain Sandy Yawn as the captain and the host, Aesha Scott as the chief stewardess, Nathan Gallagher as the bosun, and Max Salvador as the Deckhand.

The list of new crew members includes Chef Josh Bingham, Victoria Sanjuan and Stews Kizzi as the Kitcheners, and the new deckhands are Christian Trimino and Tessa Budd. Season 10 of Below Deck Mediterranean is filmed in Barcelona, Spain.

More about Below Deck Mediterranean Season 10

Below Deck Mediterranean is a reality TV series that follows a number of crew members who work on a luxury charter yacht.

In this yacht, there are various guests who pay a huge amount for their stay on the yacht.

The catch here is that the guests come up with both a lot of money and a lot of drama. And crew members will have to manage everything that happens on the yacht.

The basic format of the show follows from the very initial stage of clean up and setup of the yacht before the guests arrive, and carries on with further activities.

The format is simple yet unique. The camera captures each and every movement on the yacht. The crew members will have to prepare meals, organise different themed parties and nights.

The challenges are not only internal, but also the crew member will have to manage issues like bad weather, broken equipment and most importantly, clashing personalities.

Below Deck Mediterranean season 10: Challenges, themes, and format

Below Deck Mediterranean focuses on themes like leadership, management and teamwork. As it is not a regular competitive reality TV show, it doesn't have a final prize. At the end of each trip, the captain announces the total tip amount that has been given by the guests.

This tip amount is divided equally among the crew. The show has a lot of challenges, and as the first look teaser of the show mentions, the new season of Below Deck Mediterranean is going to be one of the toughest.

The teaser of season 10 was released on August 27.

From the teaser, the new season seems to come with a lot of chaos, mess, big challenges and a lot of drama. While discussing the challenges in the new season, Nathan Gallagher said:



“one of the toughest times. I thought that I was gonna come on as a first-time bosun and kill it. Boy, was I wrong. But in the end, it just turned into the best because of this."



Further on, the season is followed by a reunion, which is hosted by Andy Cohen. Andy Cohen is the regular host of the reunions as every season ends.

The reunion is a small meetup of the season's cast. These reunions are more popular amongst the show viewers as there are more honest and raw opinions, and no pressure from the guests.

Stay tuned for more updates.

