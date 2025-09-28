Did Katie Thurston really pass away? Reality star shuts down death hoax

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 20: Katie Thurston attends the Press and Influencer Preview Night at the Paramount Pictures and eOne "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" Tavern Experience on July 20, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

Katie Thurston has debunked rumors about her death. The 34-year-old Bachelorette star reacted to a viral Facebook post that claimed that she had “taken her last breath.”

The post, which the reality TV star shared on her Instagram Stories on September 26, 2025, claimed that Thurston had passed after battling cancer for nearly a year.

A black and white photo was attached to the online personality’s supposed lifespan.

Thurston, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in February 2025, was visibly emotional as she expressed her anger and disgust at the fake news.

She added that her attention was brought to the post by concerned people reaching out to her:





“I literally wanted to take time away from social media. But then, I was getting texts from people I don’t normally hear from, and then I got DMs from people, and everyone’s like Are you okay? And I’ve seen this article go around before, but something about tonight really f***ing pisses me off. “







She described the Facebook post as “triggering”:

“It’s triggering, and I tried to report it, but there’s nothing I can do. I feel helpless, and I’m so mad.”



She then asked for suggestions on tackling Facebook posts that convey fake news.



More details on Katie Thurston’s health journey amid fake death news



The reality star announced in February 2025 that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer and gave an update about a month later that it had metastasized to her liver.

In the update video shared on March 28, 2025, Thurston explained that although the cancer on her liver was “fairly small,” her cancer was still classified as stage four.



She added that she felt optimistic about her treatment. She posted an update on her condition in June 2025, stating that the treatment was causing her hair to fall out:

“My hair is coming out in an unnatural amount of clumps.”



Her memory was also being impacted:

“I'm losing my memory.”

She recalled an incident when she was going through customs after vacationing with her husband, Jeff Arcuri, where she struggled with remembering essential details:

“[They asked], ‘Where are you coming from?’ And I looked at them and was like, ‘I don't remember. I don't remember.’'



The reality TV star shared another update on September 19, 2025, on Instagram, where she announced that she would be having a double mastectomy in November 2025.

