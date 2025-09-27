“Something that has never been done before on the show”: Big Brother UK host AJ Odudu teases shocking twists

AJ Odudu and Will Best (Image via ITV)

Big Brother UK host AJ Odudu recently opened up about the launch of the new series while teasing that this season will feature something that has "never been done before". Big Brother is premiering on Sunday, 28th September at 9 pm.

The show hosts, AJ Odudu and Will Best, will be welcoming the new housemates into the BB house in front of a live audience.

The new season is all set with eye-catching decor, including "bits of eye décor" that will be a gentle reminder to the contestants that they are always being watched.

There will be a hot tub in the garden, which will be paired with deckchairs for the houseguests to enjoy the sunshine.

As the most-awaited reality series makes its return on ITV this weekend, AJ returns alongside Will Best while dropping a few hints about what viewers can look forward to during her Friday appearance on Lorraine.

While the host did not reveal much information about the upcoming season, AJ Odudu promised that it is going to be "iconic". AJ Odudu stated,

“Something that has never been done before on the show”

Big Brother host AJ Odudu teases “twists and turns”

While talking about the show’s return, host AJ Odudu talked about it with host Christine Lampard on the ITV programme, while saying,

“I can say that you've got to be glued to the entire series, of course, but the launch show, we are going to do something that has never been done before on the show!"

When asked what she enjoys seeing in participants, the host explained that she would always love someone who is just themselves and is bold and brave to put themselves out there.

"I also like someone shy and mysterious, who you have to peel back the layers to get to know. It's just whether you get to meet them, you just never know how long they're going to be in the house."

However, there is one type of housemate that the host definitely does not want to see in the famous house.

"I always am disappointed by the housemates who feel like they're coasting through. I'm like, 'Let's go! You're in there, it's a once in a life time opportunity, give it some socks!'"

Big Brother host AJ Odudu teases romance in the new season

During her appearance on Lorraine, AJ Odudu was asked about the possibility of romance following Nathan King and Rosie Williams' relationship back in the 2024 series.

Odudu admitted that it genuinely takes them by surprise each year.

The host teased a few possible romances blooming in the house of Big Brother.

Odudu said she doesn’t know what it is about the Big Brother house since it has been relaunched, but there is love in the air, and it is surely the proximity.

Odudu also referred to Love Island, saying that ITV already has a successful show under its network.

“So we don't have to orchestrate any of that, it just happens."

Big Brother premieres on Sunday, September 28, at 9 pm exclusively on ITV2 and ITVX. Stay tuned for more updates.