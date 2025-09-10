Big Brother UK 2025 set to return with a season of shocking changes

Big Brother UK (Image via ITV)

While Big Brother US season 27 is coming to an end soon, ITV recently released the teaser for Big Brother UK! The brand new trailer is here, and it teases something unexpected! Big Brother himself is warning fans and houseguests to expect the unexpected.

As the trailer says, “ The game is changing. Big Brother is here to play.” The iconic reality television show will once again welcome an interesting team of housemates as they will live together in the Big Brother house under 24*7 camera surveillance.

As per Reality Tea, Big Brother 22 will be the third instalment of ITV and is all set to release for "seven weeks of gameplay".

Along with each episode of Big Brother, viewers will also be able to watch Big Brother: Late & Live.

The live episode will welcome a celebrity guest panel who will be sharing their perspective on all the ongoing drama in the house.

Not only that, but the famous Big Brother: Live Stream will reportedly return to screens and will be airing seven nights a week exclusively on ITVX.

Big Brother UK: Host and cast members

The cast list for Big Brother UK is still under wraps, but AJ Odudu and Will Best will be returning as hosts.

During an interview with Channel 4's Sunday Brunch, the hosts were questioned whether the housemates had been chosen for the upcoming season, to which she revealed that she is totally unaware of the team of houseguests of the new season of Big Brother UK, as she stated,

"The casting team are always amazing with the housemates but, genuinely, I don't know who's going into that house." "I am loving it," she said. "I'm alongside my really good mate Will Best and we go into it at the end of this month. Time is flying." "I love getting all dressed up". "There's so much fun to be had with fashion and clothing, especially on a show like that in front of millions of people, clothing is a bit of an expression."

Channel Sunday Brunch host Tim Lovejoy suggested that the team of houseguests are likely to be picked at the final hour to maintain secrecy around the line-up of cast. AJ replied,

"It's too hard to keep it contained. Blabber mouths left, right and centre".

Big Brother UK: What to expect

With the release of the teaser, the network assures fans that a diverse mix of strangers will all be entering the game, but only one houseguest will win it all with strategic gameplay and will finally walk away with the life-changing cash prize.

The upcoming season teases big changes, live evictions, elaborate tasks and intense challenges. The network has already released the new teaser, as it says,

“new twists and turns, elaborate tasks, intense nominations, and live evictions. It’s all going down in a newly remodelled Big Brother house that’s said to be “easy on the eye.”"

Big Brother UK reportedly premieres this fall exclusively on ITV2 and ITVX. Stay tuned for more updates.