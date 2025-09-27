Celebrity Wheel of Fortune premiere guest Bruno Tonioli’s net worth explored

Bruno Tonioli appeared in the premiere episode of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune season 6 (Image via Getty)

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune season 6 premiered on September 26, 2025, on ABC. It featured Bruno Tonioli alongside his fellow Dancing with the Stars celebrities Derek Hough, Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy, hosted by American Idol fame Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White.

Italian dancer, choreographer, television personality, and author Bruno Tonioli is a former professional dancer, famous choreographer, and reality television personality known for judging shows like Strictly Come Dancing, Dance X, Britain's Got Talent, Dancing with the Stars, and Dance War: Bruno vs Carie Ann.

Bruno Tonioli has spent decades in the music and dance industry, boasting an estimated net worth of $9 million according to Celebrity Net Worth.

He has earned Primetime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Reality-Competition Program for Dancing with the Stars and received a Teen Choice Award nomination for Choice TV: Personality in 2007.

Bruno Tomioli appeared in the premiere of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune season 6, along with his DWTS stars

Bruno Tonioli started his career in 1980 as part of the group Duke and the Aces, to compete in the United Kingdom’s selection for the Eurovision Song Contest. However, he did not win the contest.

He became a prominent choreographer working in the music industry, doing music videos, stage shows, and tours for artists.

He has worked with artists including Tina Turner, Elton John, Sting, the Rolling Stones, Freddie Mercury, Bananarama, and Duran Duran.

He choreographed Anne Hathaway in her 20024 movie, Ella Enchanted. Tonioli featured dancing in Elton John’s I’m Still Standing video and choreographed the Arcadia's music video for the song, Election Day in the documentary titled The Making of Election Day.

As a television judge, Bruno Tonioli received international stardom from the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing in 2004 along with Craig Revel Horwood, Arlene Phillips, and Len Goodman.

He went on to be casted as a judge on the U.S. adaptation of Dancing with the Stars in 2005, where he became known for his expressive critiques and dramatic analysis.

Over the years, Tonioli has also contributed to projects including the ABC show Dance War: Bruno vs. Carrie Ann.

In January 2023, Bruno joined as a judge on Britain's Got Talent season 16, replacing David Walliams, where he made headlines for his lively use of the Golden Buzzer.

Tonioli was the first to press the Golden Buzzer for the Ugandan dance group Ghetto Kids.

Apart from working in the television and dance industry, Bruno Tonioli has also pursued projects in music and radio.

In November 2016, he gave his name to an album, An Italian Romance, released by Decca Records, and also presented the BBC Radio 2 series Bruno Tonioli at the Opera.

Competed in the second series of The Masked Dancer as Pearly King in October 2022; he finished in third place behind Australian actor Adam Garcia and American actress and dancer Heather Morris.

Bruno Tonioli was born in Italy to Werther, a bus driver, and Fulvia, who stitched car seat covers to support the family.

Growing up with financial limitations, he developed a passion for the performing arts after seeing the musical Cabaret multiple times in 1972.

Despite his parents' hesitation towards an unconventional career, Tonioli pursued his ambitions and started attending ballet classes in Rome, and later joined La Grande Eugene dance company in Paris, eventually relocating to London at age 18.

Fluent in Italian, English, Portuguese, Spanish, and French, Bruno is openly gay and has revealed experiences of homophobic bullying in his youth.

Bruno Tonioli purchased a 2,359 square foot home in West Hollywood for $2.825 million, located near the CBS studios where Dancing With the Stars is filmed.

