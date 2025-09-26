Celebrity Wheel of Fortune co-host Vanna White surprises DWTS' Derek Hough with thoughtful gift for baby on the way

Vanna White with Alfonso Ribeiro and Derek Hough (Image via Instagram/@officialvannawhite)

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune co-host Vanna White had a heartfelt gift for DWTS judge Derek Hough’s kid, who is on the way. Vanna White gifted a beautiful handmade yellow crocheted blanket to the Dancing with the Stars judge. The Dancing with the Stars judge is expecting his first child together with wife Hayley Erbert Hough.

The couple made the big announcement via social media in July. Derek Hough was overwhelmed after receiving the thoughtful gift as he looked up at the Wheel of Fortune host with tears in his eyes.

Hough further expressed his joy as he stated that he cannot wait to show this to his wife, and cannot wait to swaddle. The Dancing with the Stars judge said,

“I'm gonna get emotional. I can't wait."

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune co-host Vanna White shares advice on parenting

Wheel of Fortune co-host recently made an appearance on Extra's set with Derek Hough, and went on to make the sweet gesture that left Hough surprised.

As Vanna White went on to gift the blanket to Derek Hough, she said,

“When you came to the show we taped your version, which is airing this Friday, I said I was gonna make you a baby blanket, so here you go.”

As the dancing show judge looked surprised and expressed his shock upon knowing that Vanna White made the blanket by herself, she said, "There's a tag to prove it."

The show co-host also took this moment to encourage Derek to enjoy every moment of parenting because "they grow up fast."

Dancing with the Stars judge Derek Hough gets candid about fatherhood

The Dancing with the Stars judge is going to be a father soon, as he expressed his feelings in a heartfelt conversation with Jennifer Hudson, talking about the first time he felt the baby kick, admitting that he felt emotional just thinking about it.

“I felt the baby kick for the first time, and it was that feeling that everybody talks about and describes, where all of a sudden everything became vivid and different," he explained. "And I'm like, 'Whoa, I'm going to be something that I've never [been.] I'm going to feel something I've never experienced before yet.' And, I just can't wait. I can't wait."

In a recent episode on the Jennifer Hudson Show, Hough revealed that while doing things, he just glances over there and sees his wife’s bump, and remembers that he is going to be a dad soon.

While talking about the two having kids, Hough revealed that after spending time with friends Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson and their son, Rome, Hough and Hayley were also talking about having kids.

“There wasn’t a rush on [having kids] until we just met Val and Jenna Chmerkovskiy’s baby, and that was when it was kind of like, ‘So should we get on this now?'”

The premiere episode of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune featuring Derek Hough aired on Friday, September 26, exclusively on ABC at 8 p.m. ET. Stay tuned for more updates.