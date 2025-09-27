Celebrity Wheel of Fortune co-host Vanna White comments on Ryan Seacrest and more

Vanna White and Ryan Seacrest (Image via Instagram/@officialvannawhite)

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune has finally returned to ABC on September 26. The return was highly anticipated. This marks the first time that new Wheel of Fortune host Ryan Seacrest has done the celebrity version of the game.

Ryan Seacrest is the newest addition to the show, replacing veteran anchor Pat Sajak in 2024.

Some of the celebrities competing this season for a chance to win $1 million for their favourite charity include Dancing With the Stars‘ judge Derek Hough, WNBA champ Candace Parker, The Hunting Wives and New Kid on the Block stars Joey McIntyre, among others.

Co-host Vanna White has explained that although she has been a part of the show since the beginning, it is not up to her to show Ryan Seacrest the way around.

White further revealed that the celebs are the ones who are showing him the way, because "they are full of energy and full of life and used to being in front of the camera." While talking about Seacrest, Vanna said,

“So he’s working with them throughout the whole show. You know, I’m just turning my little letters!”

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune co-star Vanna White dishes on the new co-host, Ryan Seacrest

In an interview with USA Today, Vanna White gushed about the new show while saying that Seacrest did his homework, and pointed out that the "transition was amazing."

"He just slipped right in like he'd been doing it forever," she said, adding that while Sajak stepped back from the big screen, she's not eager to follow in his footsteps."

Vanna White seemingly praised the new host in an interview with USA Today.

Vanna White stated that Ryan is wonderful to work with and that after working with Pat for 42 years, she was scared of having somebody new, but Ryan stepped into his shoes, and the new host is doing an awesome job.

While calling the transition flawless, Vanna White praised Ryan Seacrest. In an interview with People Magazine, White stated,

“I've known Ryan for over 20 years, but I've never worked with him until last year,” she says of Seacrest, 50. “He has great energy, and he wants to do a great job. I mean, when he first started, he goes, ‘Look, I can never replace Pat Sajak. I'm just going to go in and do the best job I can.’ And that's what he's done.”

Ryan Seacrest makes a big revelation about the show

It seems like Ryan is making a big revelation about the show that even Vanna White was not aware of! Ryan finally revealed what makes that signature clicking noise when contestants on the show spin the wheel.

The new host made the big revelation to Good Morning America journalist Trevor Ault:

"Do you know the clicking sound, there are rubber bands – like you used to have with orthodontia on your teeth – that's what makes the clicking sound"

Viewers can stream the episodes of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune the following day on Peacock and Hulu. Stay tuned for more updates.