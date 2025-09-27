Did Courtney Hadwin slam Jimmy Kimmel in tribute to Charlie Kirk? Viral claim about AGT star debunked

Jimmy Kimmel addressed his comments on Charlie Kirk when his show returned on ABC earlier this week (Image via Getty)

Rumors of America’s Got Talent star Courtney Hadwin reacting to Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue on Charlie Kirk have been trending for some time. Notably, Kimmel’s show was preempted for his comments on the late political activist in an episode that aired on September 15, 2025.

The reports of Courtney’s response to the comments emerged from a Facebook post by Noah James on Friday, September 26. The post included a statement by Hadwin, which reads:



“This isn’t edgy - this is ugly. Making fun of someone’s death isn’t brave - it’s pathetic. That’s not comedy, that’s cruelty. You didn’t make people laugh, you made humanity smaller.”



Hadwin had reportedly claimed that joking about murder is considered a “weakness”, adding that the talk show host “spat on humanity.”

Courtney had also stated that Kimmel failed as a comedian, as she continued expressing her frustration by saying:



“He failed as a human being. And if this is the future of comedy, then it’s rotten to the core.”



However, the news is not true, as Courtney has not shared any response to Jimmy Kimmel’s comments or Kirk’s death at the same time.

While Kimmel’s words received criticism from a lot of people, the popular television personality has not replied to the latest rumors emerging everywhere.

Although Kimmel’s show was suspended for his comments, it returned on September 23, 2025, with Disney and ABC clarifying that the preempting was necessary to avoid a “tense situation” at a time when everyone was mourning Kirk’s death, as per Sky News.

Meanwhile, Kimmel’s monologue featured him saying:



“The MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it.”



Jimmy Kimmel speaks on the comments that he made about Charlie Kirk







As mentioned, Kimmel’s show returned earlier this week after being suspended. Notably, the show was preempted two days after Jimmy’s comments on Charlie Kirk started trending everywhere, and ABC affiliate Nexstar also confirmed that they won’t broadcast the show anymore.

In his first appearance after being suspended, Jimmy Kimmel criticized the affiliates who took the show off the air. He additionally did not apologize for everything that he said in the episode.

However, he said that he never intended to comment on the matter, as per the Associated Press.



“I have no illusions about changing anyone’s mind, but I do want to make something clear, because it’s important to me as a human and that is, you understand that it was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man. I don’t think there’s anything funny about it,” Kimmel said.



Jimmy also mentioned that he is well aware of the fact that there were different responses to his comments, with a lot of people believing that it was the wrong time for the monologue and that a few others were unable to understand what he said.

On the other hand, Jimmy Kimmel expressed gratitude to all those who supported him at the time when the criticism against him emerged on social media.

He specifically referred to those who spoke to him at the time and added:



“It takes courage for them to speak out against this administration. They did, and they deserve credit for it.”



Kimmel’s show has aired 24 seasons so far, and it originally aired on ABC back in 2003.