‘Where can we get the shirts?’: Fans react as Cardi B shows off baby bump in merch inspired by her viral courtroom memes

Cardi B has leveraged the viral memes from her August 2025 assault case to promote her sophomore album AM I THE DRAMA? The rapper was spotted in a white t-shirt and Jean shorts, which she paired with snakeskin knee-high boots.

Cardi’s white shirt featured a meme of her in platinum blonde hair and on the verge of rolling her eyes in court. A text in hot pink beneath the image read:

"Am I the drama? If you think I'm here to play with you goddam it, I'm not."

The rapper went viral in August 2025 for her expressions while she was being cross-examined in the assault case brought against her by Emani Ellis.

Fans react to Cardi B’s shirt, inspired by a courtroom meme

On September 27, 2025, the rapper shared a video on X promoting her track Errtime featuring fellow rapper Latto.

Her white shirt featuring her viral courtroom expression caught the attention of fans on X.

One user commented:

“Where can we get the shirts?”

Other netizens shared the same sentiment and gushed over the t-shirt:

An X user begged the rapper to release the shirt for purchase:

“sister, plz release the shirt. I love it.”

Another added:

“I need the shirt.”

Others commented on the rapper’s outfit:

“Sis, when you finished dancing we need you to zoom in on the boots from top to bottom, so we can get a better look,” a fan stated.

“The way you give homage to a LOOK. This is given very much upgraded 2005 Von Dutch mom vibes,” another added.

“The way you accessorize, you need to do a lookbook book I would buy it NOW,” an X user expressed.

AM I THE DRAMA? Cardi B’s sophomore album, released on September 19, 2025, debuted at the peak of the Billboard 200 chart with 205,000 units sold in its first week.

The rapper has announced the Little Miss Drama tour to support the album.

The tour begins on February 11, 2026, in Palm Desert, CA, at the Acrisure Arena and includes shows in Las Vegas, Vancouver, Los Angeles, New York, Toronto, and Philadelphia before concluding on April 17, 2026.