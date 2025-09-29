Who was Vanessa Knowles and what happened to her? Gospel musician Lisa Knowles smith mourns mother as she dies in accident

Singer Lisa Knowles (Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage)

Vanessa Knowles passed away on Sunday due to a car accident. The 45-year-old tractor-trailer driver, Richard Holden, was inattentive to the slow-moving traffic on the I-55 highway in Festus, Missouri. He crashed into the rear of a Toyota Camry, which then hit another car.

In total, eight vehicles were hit one after another. The driver and one passenger of the Toyota Camry passed away, and another person in a different car passed away as well.

Five people were injured, according to reports. Out of the five, two were seriously injured, while three were moderately hurt.

Gospel singer Vanessa Knowles was among those who died. Vanessa was a founding member of the gospel quartet, The Brown Singers. The group was founded when she was only 14 years old in 1976.

Vanessa Knowles was diagnosed with stage two breast cancer in 2002. After six months of chemotherapy and 34 sessions of radiation, she recovered.

Her daughter, singer Lisa Knowles, mourned her death by writing on Instagram that she received numerous calls and texts from their well-wishers.

"With deep sadness, I share this. I've seen the texts and calls, and we truly appreciate every message of love and support. Please continue to keep our family lifted in prayer during this difficult time," Lisa stated.

Richard Holden is currently in the Jefferson County Jail. He was booked for three counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Vanessa Knowles wrote a book on her cancer journey

After multiple rounds of chemotherapy and radiation, Vanessa recovered from stage two breast cancer in April 2003.

She and her gospel group started Survivor Fest to encourage and support cancer survivors.

Vanessa Knowles wrote a book on her cancer journey titled Breast Cancer and Me: Dealing With Your State of Mind. It was published on September 22, 2021.

The gospel singer said that in her battle, praying to God gave her strength. She stated that God answers every prayer.

"One learning how to survive the storms of life is a lifelong lesson that applies to any circumstance, not just cancer. Prayer makes all the difference. A song that often blesses me is, "Lord if you guide me, I will not go wrong." Yes, the flesh gets weak, but if we seek God's guidance, he will not lead us in the wrong direction. Whenever you pray, God hears you," Knowles stated.

In the about section of her book, Vanessa Knowles encouraged the readers to develop a bond with God, as he would guide them in life.

"I encourage you to get a relationship with God. Keep him on your mind. Trust him in whatever place that you are at in your life, and he will keep you," she stated.

Vanessa Knowles was 63 years old at the time of passing. She is survived by her two daughters.

Her daughter, Lisa Knowles Smith, is also a gospel singer. The quartet, The Brown Sisters, now goes by Lisa Knowles-Smith and the Brown Singers.

The comment sections of the group's Facebook posts are now filled with fans' tributes.

