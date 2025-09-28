General Hospital spoilers: Tracy grills Veronica, Ava drugs Ric, and Willow meets Nathan in an emotional hospital reunion

General Hospital airs on ABC and Hulu (Image via YouTube/ General Hospital)

General Hospital spoilers for Monday, September 29, 2025, tease a dramatic mix of confrontations, family revelations, and ongoing cover-ups. Tracy Quartermaine demands answers after stumbling upon Veronica Bard in the Quartermaine crypt. This gives way to questions about her true motives and identity.

Elsewhere, Ava Jerome tightens her grip on Ric Lansing. She ensures he stays under control with the help of more sleeping pills, while Alexis Davis faces a new danger that will somehow be related to Ric’s captivity. Meanwhile, Willow Tait pays Nathan West a hospital visit, introducing herself as his niece and opening the door to emotional family revelations.

Meanwhile, Nina Reeves calls on Liesl Obrecht and Britt Westbourne to put aside their differences in the wake of Nathan's surprise return. As Michael Corinthos' alibi is questioned and Anna Devane discovers fresh clues, tension escalates throughout Port Charles.

Tracy confronts Veronica in the Quartermaine crypt

At the Quartermaine crypt, Tracy Quartermaine encounters Veronica Bard, who introduces herself and sparks questions about her real intentions in Port Charles. Tracy believes that Veronica did not just come to pay respects, and there is something suspicious about her arrival.

With Veronica, aka "Ronnie," her relationship with the Quartermaine family starts to be exposed as she confesses to being Monica Quartermaine's missing sister. The strained encounter between Tracy and Veronica paves the way for fresh family intrigue and possible conflict regarding heritage, legacy, and what part Veronica will be playing in the future of the Quartermaines.

Ava keeps Ric under control as Alexis faces danger

Ric Lansing remains Ava Jerome’s captive as she works to maintain control over him. Ava taunts Ric and resorts to using sleeping pills once again to keep him subdued. Meanwhile, Alexis Davis faces sudden danger tied to Ric’s captivity, raising the possibility of him trying to escape or turning the tables against her.

As Ava gloats over Ric’s predicament, questions mount about how much longer she can keep the situation contained and whether Alexis will manage to regain control of the volatile circumstances surrounding Ric’s presence.

Willow meets Nathan and shares her family connection

At the hospital, Nathan West remains under medical care as he begins to process the shock of his survival being revealed. Willow Tait arrives to introduce herself, explaining that she is his niece and connecting him to Nina Reeves’ complicated family history.

Nathan learns about Nina’s fraternal twin daughters and the tangled family ties that followed. Willow may also acknowledge her strained relationship with Nina, leaving Nathan to catch up on years of missing information. This hospital reunion marks the start of Nathan rediscovering his place within a family that believed he was gone.

Nina pushes Liesl and Britt to reconcile amid Nathan’s return

Nina Reeves summons Liesl Obrecht and Britt Westbourne to share the shocking news of Nathan’s survival. As the family processes this development, Nina emphasizes the need for Liesl and Britt to support each other. Britt’s reaction raises questions about whether she already knew the truth about Nathan and chose to keep it hidden, or if this revelation truly blindsides her.

Nina’s insistence on family unity underscores the emotional stakes of Nathan’s comeback and sets up potential friction as secrets, loyalties, and unresolved conflicts come to the forefront.

Michael and Jacinda struggle with their alibi; Anna follows new evidence

Michael Corinthos and Jacinda Bracken continue working to uphold their joint alibi following suspicions surrounding Drew Cain’s shooting. Jacinda voices doubts about whether their performance convinced anyone, leaving Michael determined to bolster their story.

At the same time, Anna Devane receives a phone call pointing to new evidence tied to the shooting investigation. As Anna looks into the fresh lead, it could either open up another suspect or further implicate Michael, whose position grows increasingly precarious. Both the alibi struggle and Anna’s discovery push the investigation into a new phase of uncertainty.

Catch General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.