General Hospital weekly preview sees Drew’s investigation intensifying, Britt facing surprises, and Portia dealing with shocking developments

Britt, Drew and Portia from General Hospital

The fight continues on General Hospital after the touching respite for Monica’s funeral as the soap paid tribute to the legendary character and her actor, Leslie Charleson. In the wake of the funeral, the Quatermaines have irked Drew enough for the Congressman to plan nasty steps. Meanwhile, Anna continues investigation into his shootout. Elsewhere, Britt is slated to be shocked as she learns about Nathan’s return with seven years' memory missing.

The past week on General Hospital presented the events building up to Monica’s funeral ceremony. Ned tasked Lois to track the missing Tracy to Atlantic City’s casino, where the latter had memories of Luke. As Ned arrived to bring his mother back, Lois and Brook Lynn reconciled after their past fallout.

A poignant ceremony saw residents of Port Charles paying tribute to the veteran doctor as her family shared their memories of her. Drew tried to crash the ceremony to speak on Monica, but was wheeled out of the church unceremoniously by Tracy.

Elsewhere, the long-running ABC soap saw Nathan waking up from his accident injury to find his memory gone since Faison shot him.

General Hospital: More probe into Drew’s shootout

Drew’s recent shootout left the police department baffled, with Tracy reporting the crime, while evidence of someone fleeing from the back door left authorities with many suspects. Moreover, Drew pointed his finger at Michael while the department drew a list of suspects. Added to that, there was incriminating evidence of his paying a bribe to the deceased Judge Herrin.

The PCPD is busy looking into Drew’s shootout and all suspects. As Michael and Curtis’s alibis are getting investigated, the department will also check the fingerprints on the bat in his room. The General Hospital spoilers suggest that the shootout mystery will turn more perplexing in the coming weeks.

On one hand, Drew will likely claim that he remembers seeing Michael shooting him. On the other hand, the fingerprint analysis on the bat may point to Kai. Moreover, Drew’s attempts at taking down Michael and Tracy may add too many parameters. As Carly is questioned, the PCPD will make more searches.

General Hospital: Britt is taken aback

Britt has recently signed on to start working at the hospital. As such, she may find herself clashing with people from her past. That includes Elizabeth, who may not take Britt’s caustic remarks lightly. Moreover, Britt’s interaction with Lulu in the upcoming episodes of General Hospital is likely to have much fireworks over Rocco.

The soap’s spoilers hint at Britt facing a surprise. This may be connected to Nathan’s arrival at the hospital. She may be shocked to see him alive and, more so, after learning about his missing memory.

However, if Britt is already aware of the secret behind Nathan’s existence, she may pretend innocence. Meanwhile, Anna may start to predict some Faison connections in Britt and Nathan’s return.

General Hospital: Portia’s decision may affect many lives

Recently, Portia walked out on her marriage and informed Isaiah about her interest in the latter. While Isaiah was careful in giving into a romantic relationship with his boss, Curtis accepted the problems in his marriage. On the other hand, Jordan assured a worried Trina that she has nothing to do with the latter’s parental issues.

In such a scenario, the General Hospital spoilers hint at an unexpected intel landing in Portia’s hands. While she struggles to make a fair decision based on the latest information, she may wonder how that will affect the people she knows. At the same time, Curtis will likely chalk out a theory that he may share with Portia. Whether he has an independent theory or it is based on Portia’s intel remains to be seen.

Watch out for Portia’s dilemma and Britt’s shocking encounter on General Hospital during the week of September 29, 2025.