Did Erika Kirk follow Candace Owens after the podcaster claimed a federal cover-up of Charlie Kirk assassination? Viral post explored

Candace Owens was once employed at Charlie Kirk's organization Turning Point USA (Image via Getty)

A report of Erika Kirk following Candace Owens on Instagram is getting a lot of attention. Notably, the news was shared by @jasonhinklle on X (formerly Twitter) on September 21, 2025, claiming that Erika began following Candace after the political commentator exposed the “federal coverup of the Charlie Kirk assassination.”

However, a community note has now clarified everything, stating that the details mentioned in the above-mentioned post are not true. The note also reads:

“Erika has been following Candace on Instagram for some time. This account frequently posts false information for engagement and baiting.”

Charlie Kirk was shot dead around two weeks ago, on September 10, 2025. The political activist and Candace knew each other for a long time, and the latter took to Instagram to share a lineup of Stories related to the shooting incident on September 17, 2025.

A statement by Candace started trending everywhere at the time, where, without revealing anyone’s identity, Owens alleged that someone was lying about the incident. Owens wrote in her story:

“I’ve just spent hours working through this timeline and I am now fully of the belief that this is in fact a Federal conspiracy. There is no other explanation. They are lying about Charlie Kirk’s assassination.”

In another story, Owens wrote that Tyler Robinson’s roommate, Lance Twiggs, was being protected, and she questioned the reasons for the same. She continued by writing:

“The timeline betrays the press conference by Governor Cox where they declared ‘we got him.’”

Eric Bolling opens up on the friendship between Candace Owens and Charlie Kirk

Charlie gained recognition over the years for his views on different topics, alongside forming an organization called Turning Point USA. Notably, he was shot dead while he was speaking at Utah Valley University.

As mentioned, Candace Owens claimed on social media that Charlie Kirk’s death was a “federal conspiracy.” While her Instagram Stories received different reactions on social media, it was criticized by Rob McCoy, co-chairman for the faith division of Kirk’s organization. McCoy said in a statement that Charlie “never publicly spoke poorly” about Owens as they were close friends.

On the other hand, former Fox News and Newsmax host Eric Bolling spoke up about the bonding between Candace and Charlie as he appeared on the PBD Podcast last week on Wednesday, September 17.

Owens used to be a communications director at Turning Point USA, and Bolling said that this helped them to share a strong relationship about a decade ago. However, the friendship started facing trouble at one point when Candace’s theories allegedly became very extreme for Kirk’s organization.

“Charlie, to his credit, kept a cordial friendship with her for years, but it hasn’t been a communication pipeline between the two for many years”, Eric stated.

As of this writing, Candace Owens has not shared any direct response to the claims made by Eric Bolling.