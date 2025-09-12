Did Eminem speak about Charlie Kirk in a tribute song? Viral claim debunked

Eminem performs onstage during the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

A Facebook post about Eminem and Charlie Kirk is going viral on the social media platform. The post claimed Eminem allegedly mentioned the late political commentator in his recent performance.

Despite the difference in political ideologies, the rapper supposedly shared his condolences. For the unversed, Eminem has been a vocal critic of Donald Trump and the MAGA movement for a long time.

The viral Facebook post claimed Eminem reportedly stated that due to the assassination, Kirk's young children lost their father.

Eminem's alleged rap for Charlie Kirk has been spread on YouTube and has garnered thousands of views.

"Eminem spoke as a father to grieving daughters: 'I hate them, but as a father, Kirk was a great father, and it's heartbreaking for the two girls to lose their dad too soon.' In that instant, the battle-hardened rapper became a man sharing raw grief, and the shockwave of compassion rippled across the globe. Social media erupted, tears, tributes, and awe, as fans and strangers alike felt the weight of that shared sorrow," the post claimed.

The news of Eminem rapping or talking about Charlie Kirk's death is fake. The tribute song is AI-generated, and the rapper has not addressed the assassination yet.

The page that uploaded the news, 90s HipHop Throwbacks, is known for creating fake news using AI-generated images.

The Charlie Kirk tribute song was shared on the r/Eminem subreddit as well. Fans called out the blatant use of AI in the reply section.

"YouTube needs to impose a policy that AI songs need to be mentioned as AI in the title. Imagine a clueless person clicking on this thinking it's a real song," one fan wrote.

"It's crazy how AI is developing. This is less than a couple of hours. I can imagine if such AI songs came out in the 2000s, we probably would think it's some leak," another fan stated.

Charlie Kirk's shooting suspect has been arrested

On Thursday, the FBI and Utah officials released pictures and surveillance footage of the suspect running away. They urged Americans to help them identify the man.

After hours of searching, Tyler Robinson was arrested on Friday as his father convinced him to surrender to the police. Tyler's father then reportedly reached out to a friend who contacted the sheriff's office.

According to the BBC's report dated September 12, 2025, the 22-year-old is a Utah native and a Mormon. He is also a third-year student in the electrical apprenticeship programme at Dixie Technical College.

Charlie Kirk was killed by Tyler Robinson, a white Christian conservative male.



Not surprisingly. pic.twitter.com/Bb8IfNxNZI — Evan (@daviddunn177) September 12, 2025

The Robinson family is reportedly active at the local church, and Tyler's parents are registered Republicans. A family member told investigators that in recent years, Tyler became interested in politics.

Days before the murder took place, at a family dinner, he brought up Charlie Kirk's event and told his family that he disagreed with Kirk's views.

Tyler Robinson is currently in custody, and the authorities are trying to find out the motive behind his alleged actions.

According to Al Jazeera's report, Tyler Robinson would be formally charged on Tuesday (September 16, 2025). Stay tuned for more updates on Charlie Kirk's case.