Tell Me Lies season 3 announces release date with a mysterious character joining the chaos

Jackson White and Grace Van Patten, the main characters of Tell Me Lies. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Hulu’s hit show Tell Me Lies first premiered in September 2022, with Grace van Patten and Jackson White in the roles of the two protagonists, and instantly became a fan favorite. The show ended its second season in October 2025, and fans and audiences have ever since been asking for a concrete release date timeline for the third season of Tell Me Lies.

Meaghan Oppenheimer, the showrunner of Tell Me Lies, has now confirmed to Variety in an interview that season 3 of the show is set to premiere its first two episodes on Hulu on January 13, 2026, and will continue running till February 24, 2026.

Oppenheimer also confirmed that actress Iris Apatow will join the cast of season 3 as a recurring character, and will be shown donning the character of Amanda, a freshman year college junior with a lot of mystery in her life.

Details explored in the release date timeline and the new character being cast in the upcoming season 3 of Tell Me Lies

Season 2 of Hulu’s hit drama series called Tell Me Lies added a lot of new plot twists for the main characters, Lucy Albright and Stephen DeMarco, and ended on a sort of cliffhanger, with the audience wanting more.

The show is an adaptation of the novel called Tell Me Lies by Carola Lovering. The show focuses on the relationship between Lucy and Stephen and the sort of tumultuous relationship that they share.

The characters initially met in the first year of Lucy’s college, and through the two seasons, both of them aged as well. In the new season of the show, a new mysterious character called Amanda is set to join the cast, with Iris Apatow playing the role. Amanda’s character would be filled with dark secrets from her past, waiting to be revealed.

The showrunner of Tell Me Lies, Meaghan Oppenheimer, told Variety that she had a lot of material to base another new season on. She also spoke about how, in the upcoming episode, she would choose to focus on a time jump from 2008 to 2015 for the characters. She said,

“I think by the third season, we will still have some 2008 because there’s stuff that we have to wrap up there. But I think it would be a little bit shifted in the sense that there will probably be more 2015 than 2008."

Hulu’s official synopsis for season 3 of the show says that it will focus on Lucy and Stephen rekindling their relationship during the spring semester at Baird College. Lucy will end up finding herself associated with a controversy, and scandalous secrets will be revealed, which will impact her friendships and her relationship with Stephen as well.

In an October 2025 episode of Alex Cooper’s podcast called Call Her Daddy, actress Grace van Patten too hinted at it, saying,

“There are some things that I really, really did not see coming."

