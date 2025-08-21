Grace Van Patten teases Tell Me Lies Season 3 details and reflects on playing Amanda Knox in the new Hulu series

As Tell Me Lies season 3 continues production, fans were busy speculating about the upcoming plot as the show ended on a shocking note in season 2. But that’s no longer the case as Grace Van Patten (Lucy Albright) has now spilled some tea on what to expect in the new season. Recently, she appeared at the premiere of her newly released series, ‘The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox,’ on August 19, 2025.

During the premiere, Grace Van Patten opened up to E! News and just gave a brief insight into the plot of Tell Me Lies season 3, by saying, ‘’It’s gonna be crazy.’’ Grace continued, ‘’It feels like the peak of all these young people’s worst decisions.”

The show Tell Me Lies is now making season 3 after ending season 2 with a huge twist. In the finale, Stephen (played by Jackson White), who has had a toxic on-and-off relationship with Lucy for eight years, creates chaos at Bree’s wedding.

On her big day, he sends Bree (Catherine Missal) a shocking audio recording.

The recording reveals a secret that causes a massive fight between Bree, her best friend and bridesmaid Lucy (Grace Van Patten), and her groom Evan (Branden Cook).

Grace told E! News that Jackson, who is her real-life boyfriend, has been “a dream.”

While their characters go through a messy romance on screen, he was seen supporting her by attending the premiere of The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox.

Tell Me Lies season 3 star opens up about her new role as Amanda Knox

She is even making headlines for her role as Amanda in the new Hulu series, The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox.

She plays a college student who is wrongfully convicted for the murder of her roommate, Meredith Kercher, in Italy, and the plot follows her fight to prove her innocence.

The show is a true crime biographical drama, and it has truly impacted Grace Van Patten, as the role was challenging and one of her most intense yet. She said,

‘’It felt so important. I’m so thankful that I was able to be a part of the opportunity for Amanda to reclaim her story. I’ve never felt so fulfilled after a job.”

For this demanding role, she told People that it pushed her both emotionally and professionally. She said,

"I had never played a real existing human in the world, so that was very new for me. And the main thing for me was what involvement Amanda was going to have in it."

Portraying Amanda was tough. She spent four years in prison before being released in 2011, and for Grace, it was a completely new learning experience. She said,

“I’m amazed by her ability to trust and to forgive. I was very inspired by that mindset.”

Amanda Knox praises Grace Van Patten’s performance in the Hulu series

Since Amanda Knox herself was one of the producers of the show, Grace felt it was even more special. For her, it was a huge collaboration, and she was amazed at how the 38-year-old Amanda Knox put all her trust in her to portray the struggles she faced over the years.

Amanda Knox praised Grace and said:

“She really truly captured what it was like for me to be going through this, all of the emotions. I’m so proud of her.”

Grace even revealed that she had dreamed of playing the role of Amanda Knox after seeing the documentary in 2016. The series is now streaming on Hulu.



