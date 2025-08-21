Has Hulu renewed Tell Me Lies for Season 3? Details explored

A scene from Tell Me Lies seson 2 (Image via Marie claire)

Tell Me Lies, the television drama created by Meaghan Oppenheimer, has been renewed for a third season following the success of the first two seasons on Hulu. The announcement was made on December 19, 2024, two months after season 2 concluded.

Based on Carola Lovering's eponymous novel, Tell Me Lies chronicles the toxic on-again, off-again relationship of college freshman Lucy Albright and college junior Stephen DeMarco over the course of eight years. The narrative timeline shifts between 2008 and 2015 and paints a picture of how their drama affects the duo, as well as the people close to them.

While the release date of Tell Me Lies season 3 is yet to be announced, the show revealed in June 2025 via Instagram that filming for the new season is underway. According to Marie Claire, filming is likely to last through the summer, and new episodes can be expected to be made available in the winter of 2026. The first two seasons of the show debuted in the fall of 2022 and 2024, respectively.

In an interview with Variety published in October 2024, Oppenheimer shared her plans for the third season, saying:

“I think by the third season, we will still have some 2008 because there’s stuff that we have to wrap up there. But I think it would be a little bit shifted in the sense that there will probably be more 2015 than 2008."

Exploring the cast of Tell Me Lies season 3

The regular cast members are reprising their roles in Tell Me Lies season 3, led by Grace Van Patten and Jackson White playing Lucy Albright and Stephen DeMarco, respectively. Catherine Missal returns as Lucy's college best friend, Bree, Spencer House as star footballer Mike Wrigley, and Sonia Mena as Lucy’s friend, Pippa, who was romantically involved with Mike.

Branden Cook comes back as Stephen’s friend, Evan, Alicia Crowder returns as Stephen's intermittent college sweetheart, Diana, and Tom Ellis steps back into the shoes of Oliver, the professor having an affair with Bree.

Among those new in the upcoming season are Iris Apatow, who plays Amanda, a college freshman with a secret, and Costa D'Angelo, who plays Alex, a psychology graduate student with a complex past with Bree.

The core emotion of the story is Lucy's connection with Stephen. Bree struggles with choosing between her passion with Evan and her friendship with Lucy. Pippa and Wrigley also have a shared past. Tension arises from Stephen's past with Diana. The consequences of Oliver's affair with Bree are complex.

Tell Me Lies star teases what to expect in season 3

Grace Van Patten, the 28-year-old star of Tell Me Lies, shared hints about what fans can expect in season 3 while attending the premiere of her new limited series, The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox.

In the interview published by E! News on August 21, Grace stated:

“I would say it’s the peak of all of these people’s worst decisions,” adding, “So, get ready.” She has also opened up about how her Tell Me Lies co-stars have been supportive of her other works, saying, “They’re all my really close friends and they’re all so supportive. It feels really special.”

Grace is notably dating her co-star Jackson White in real life at present.

Check in for more updates on the latest in the world of entertainment.





