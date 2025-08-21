Tom Ellis says he's certain Tell Me Lies Season 3 is going to be the show’s final chapter

Tom Ellis in Tell Me Lies (via Instagram @tellmelieshulu)

Tom Ellis, the actor who wowed audiences as Lucifer Morningstar, has eliminated all hope for the Tell Me Lies fandom expecting another installment. Ellis, while promoting his Netflix film, The Thursday Murder Club, said that Season 3 of Tell Me Lies is going to be the last season. He told Entertainment Tonight-

"I think so. Yeah I think Meaghan has written it to be the last season for sure."

This is because his wife, showrunner Meaghan Oppenheimer, had a character arc to conclude the toxic saga of Lucy Albright and Stephen DeMarco. This ignited a barrage of conjecture about whether the show would resolve in some moral conflict, with an ending filled with betrayal, love, and dark comedy, or if it could somehow atone for its sins and disappoint its fandom in its farewell ceremony.

Tell Me Lies is based on Carola Lovering's 2018 novel, telling the story of the toxic relationship between Lucy (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen (Jackson White).

After Lucy and Stephen’s college relationship at Baird College in 2008, it became a rollercoaster ride through years of heartbreak and manipulation.

In the Season 2 finale, everything blew up worse than a fireworks accident when Stephen confessed something at Evan and Bree’s wedding in 2015 that shattered friendships and blew our minds.

Ellis teases that Season 3 will plunge deeper into this chaos, with “alliances that surprise” and a tone that’s “darker than ever.”

Oliver’s shadow looms large in Tell Me Lies season 3

Ellis reprises his role as Oliver, the enigmatic professor whose predatory affair with student Bree (Catherine Missal) defined the most controversial arc of Season 2. Introduced as a charming intellectual, Oliver’s true colours emerged when his open marriage to Marianne (Gabriella Pession) was revealed—a detail he kept from Bree, exploiting her trust.

The stakes are higher than ever, so why end now?

With Season 2 climbing Hulu’s Top 15 streaming charts for over 50 days, per TVision data, the decision to potentially end Tell Me Lies feels bold. The show’s viewership surged 30% from Season 1, fueled by word-of-mouth on platforms like X, where fans dissect every plot twist.

Yet, Ellis and Oppenheimer believe in quality over quantity. “The story has a natural endpoint,” said Ellis, noting that the writers plotted a three-season arc as soon as they began writing.

This decision is in the vein of prestige dramas such as Succession, which left at their zenith in order to have a narrative impact, as well as to ensure that the series had an implicit promise of resolution for Lucy and Stephen’s damaging pattern of interaction for fans.

Where to watch Tell Me Lies season 3

The first two seasons of Tell Me Lies are available to watch in the U.S. on Hulu and in the UK on Disney+, with the third season coming shortly.

For anyone who hasn't seen the series yet, Hulu offers a 30-day free trial, which is an ideal opportunity to binge the entire show before the final season releases.

