One major character to make a surprise return to Chicago Med after six years away from the show

Chicago Med, the medical drama series created by Dick Wolf, is set in the emergency department of the fictional Gaffney Chicago Medical Center and focuses on the lives of its doctors and nurses as they navigate personal and professional challenges. The ongoing season 11 premiered on NBC on October 1, 2025, with new episodes airing weekly on Wednesdays on NBC and being available for streaming the following day on Peacock.

Dr. Will Halstead’s return in Chicago Med Season 11 has contributed to rising speculation about more original characters coming back to Gaffney. Recent rumors suggest a fan-favorite doctor, Dr. Connor Rhodes, absent for six years, may soon return. While nothing has been officially confirmed, mounting hints point to their comeback becoming increasingly likely.

Over the course of the past 10 seasons, there has been only two original characters who have stayed at Gaffney. They are Sharon Goodwin, played by S. Epatha Merkerson, and Dr. Daniel Charles, played by Oliver Platt. Marlyne Barrett, who plays Maggie Lockwood, continues to be officially a part of the show but has been absent from the screen this season, with her return date uncertain.

Signs point to Connor Rhodes returning to Gaffney Chicago Medical Center



During an interview with TV Insider, Chicago Med showrunner Allen MacDonald spoke about the potential return of familiar faces in the ongoing season of the show. With Dr. Will Halstead’s multi-episode arc, Nick Gehlfuss has been the only original cast member confirmed to return. However, MacDonald indicated that he intends to bring more past characters back.

It was then that the interviewer asked about Colin Donnell, who portrayed Dr. Connor Rhodes from the pilot through Season 5. As a fan-favorite, Rhodes’ return to Gaffney has been highly anticipated, and long-time viewers are thrilled about the possibility of his return.

MacDonald disclosed that there’s a “big push” to bring Colin Donnell’s Dr. Connor Rhodes back now that Halstead’s return is confirmed for Chicago Med Season 11. The showrunner expressed enthusiasm for the idea, stating,

“I would love to welcome Colin back to the show.”

He added that NBC plans to move forward with Rhodes’ return once the writers develop a fitting storyline, signaling that fans may see the beloved character rejoin Gaffney Chicago Medical Center in the near future.

While not officially confirmed, Colin Donnell’s return as Dr. Connor Rhodes to Chicago Med Season 11 seems likely. With the actor’s schedule open and the showrunner supportive, plans for his comeback may already be underway, making a reunion with the cast and crew more possible than ever.

Chicago Med showrunner's plans to bring back original characters

Chicago Med showrunner Allen MacDonald teased fans with the possibility of additional familiar faces appearing throughout the season to reconnect with Gaffney Chicago Medical Center and enrich ongoing storylines.

"It is my plan to bring back all the original cast members at some time or another, so I think that's a watch and see sort of thing. But what's important to me is, as I bring them back, that I bring them back one at a time for the most part," he shared.

Allen explained that original cast members’ returns are being carefully spaced out to keep appearances organic. In Season 10, Dr. Sarah Reese returned, while Dr. Will Halstead was set for the start of Season 11; their storylines didn’t overlap to avoid overcrowding. MacDonald wants each returning character to have meaningful moments, ensuring they contribute to ongoing plots, such as Reese supporting Dr. Charles.

Even though Halstead appears in the 200th episode, other departed characters may return later in the season. Spreading out special appearances allows the show to honor past cast members without diminishing their impact.

