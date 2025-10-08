Gen V season 2 episode 6 ending explained: Did Marie and her friends escape Elmira?

Gen V season 2 episode 6, 'Cooking Lessons,' picked up its plot after a major cliffhanger from the previous episode, leaving viewers unsure about Marie and her friends’ fate. As they were locked up in Elmira by Dean Cipher for spying on him, Marie and her friends planned to escape the rehabilitation center.

In the fifth episode, we even saw that Marie’s sister, Annabeth, was being held captive at Elmira by Cipher. She was used as leverage to pressure Marie into cooperating with Project Odessa.

Well, in Gen V season 2 episode 6, Marie, Emma, Li, Cate, and Annabeth did escape Elmira by knocking out all the guards. Sam, who initially refused to join them, hops in to save them all.

As they were looking around for a way out, Annabeth asked everyone to follow her to a ‘’restricted zone,’’ where Sam came in to help them by breaking a wall. Everyone was a bit confused as to how she got to know about Sam coming to rescue them.

On their way, everyone was shocked by Marie’s powers, as she brought her sister back to life. She said that she just followed what Cipher was asking her to do, ‘’connect with every cell in the body.’’

Meanwhile, Cipher receives a call from Elmira, informing him that everyone has escaped from the rehabilitation center. He said on the call,

‘’Find Marie, bring her to me. The rest don’t matter.’’

They all managed to escape from him, which made him furious, and he took out his anger on the man who was in the hyperbaric chamber.

The supes head to an abandoned library, Steuben Community Library, and decide to hide there for some time.

Annabeth reveals that she is a supe in Gen V season 2 episode 6

Emma found a phone at the library and tried to call Polarity for help, although she didn’t remember his number. She then texted Ally and Harper from the computer, which was kept there.

Marie tells Annabeth that she can sense compound V in her system, which makes her a supe as well. Marie’s powers had caused her parents’ deaths, and because of that danger, Annabeth had been staying away with Aunt Pam, but turns out she, too, has powers and is not just a normal human.

She gets visions and has a sense of what’s about to come. That’s how she learned in Elmira that Sam was coming there too. Although there’s a rough patch between the two sisters, as Annabeth blames her for killing their parents, now she is back a decade later, only to ruin her life again.

She hates being a supe, and now she believes she can’t go back to her normal life as Vought’s security has learned about her.

Marie says,

‘’I am sorry. I have spent the last decade trying to find you and tell you that. Anna, you’re the only family I have got left. The only thing that I want is for you to be safe.’’

But Ann still feels that Marie is a danger to her life. In the previous episode, Polarity had a seizure attack, and now he was found lying in his bed, with Cipher sitting just right next to him. Cipher is way too smart and asks to notify him of Marie’s location as soon as they reach out for help.

Ally and Harper, who got a text from Emma, convey her message to Polarity. As she calls, Cipher controls Polarity’s mind and learns about their location. He sends his giant, powerful supe, Vikor, to capture Marie, putting her and her friends in serious danger. Just when it seems like they have no chance, Stan Edgar makes his entry.

Stan Edgar reveals all about Thomas Godolkin’s Project Odessa in Gen V season 2 episode 6

Vikor gets killed by Edgar’s granddaughter, Zoe, who killed him with her tentacles. He tells Marie that she has met his daughter, Victoria Neuman, who has the same powers as hers. He wants Marie to come with him, but how will she go without her friends? They, too, tag along with him and head to a safe space, where he reveals many of the facts about the 1960s Project Odessa.

He reveals that Thomas’s goal was to make ‘’god-tier’’ superheroes, and only two kids were able to survive in this experiment. One was obviously, Marie Moreau, and the other is Homelander, who survived in the 1980s.

He even revealed that during the fire that broke out in the experiment room, Thomas Godolkin’s body was never found. This explains that the person lying in the hyperbaric chamber at Cipher’s place is Thomas himself.

Stan planned to make an offer to Marie to regain his position as Vought’s CEO and make his way back to Vought Tower. He said,

‘’My intent was to make an offer to Marie by providing her safety in exchange of her loyal service once I regain control of Vought.’’

But now, he has learned that there’s a half-burned man at Cipher’s place, who could possibly be Thomas Godolkin. He says the ‘’answers to control Cipher and control all supes could be lying in his head.’’

With that, the episode ends by revealing more of a thought on what Cipher wants. He tells Polarity that he will reduce the population of God U and just make the ''powerful supes more powerful.''

Meanwhile, Cate asks Marie to help her bring back her powers, and in exchange, she could help her by letting Cipher out of her head.

The upcoming episodes of Gen V season 2 will show how Cipher plans to track down Marie, and what new twists Stan Edgar will introduce as he plans to work with the ‘’next generation of supes.’’ It’s for sure going to impact Homelander’s world and set the stage for the final season of The Boys.