What time does Gen V season 2 episode 6 drop? Release timing for all regions, how to watch, and more

The mysteries within Godolkin University continue to unravel as new episodes of The Boys’ spinoff series Gen V Season 2 release every Wednesday. The upcoming episode, Gen V season 2 episode 6, Cooking Lessons, is set to premiere on October 8, 2025, on Amazon Prime Video.

In the fifth episode, we saw Marie, Li, and Emma plan to rescue Cate Dunlap from Elmira. Not only did they break into Cipher’s place and learn about his father lying in the hyperbaric chamber, they even tried to record him during the ‘Blood Bender vs Gender Bender fight.’

With that, the young supes learned that Cipher is not just a human, and he is one of the powerful supes who has mind-controlling abilities.

For spying on him, Cate was the one who was sent to Elmira as a punishment. With a plan to rescue her, Marie, Li, and Emma fall into the trap set by Cipher himself.

He himself wanted the trio to enter Elmira and somehow convince Marie to cooperate in the training for turning the Project Odessa into a big success.

We even saw Sister Sage being romantically involved with Dean Cipher, and the duo has some other plans altogether. She even presented him with a gift by bringing Marie’s sister Annabeth to Elmira.

Cipher takes Marie to another cell where Aannabeth is locked and asks her to cooperate, and if she agrees, they can walk out of the Rehabilitation center right away.

Marie first denies and thereby gets locked up again. But Cate manages to unlock herself and escapes Emma, Marie, and Li. They head to Annabeth’s cell only to find her dead.

Marie finally ‘’ascend herself to full potential’’ just as Cipher wants and bring her sister back to life.

The upcoming sixth episode will now pick up its plot from here on, leaving questions in the minds of the viewers, whether they will be able to escape Elmira or will they once again find themselves caught in the same trap?

Release date of Gen V season 2 episode 6

Gen V season 2 episode 6, ‘’Cooking Lessons’’ will be released on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET. The show is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Release timings of the sixth episode across various regions are listed in the table below:

Region Release date Time United States (ET) October 8, 2025 3 a.m. United States (PT) October 8, 2025 12 a.m. UK (BST) October 8, 2025 8 a.m. Central Europe October 8, 2025 9 a.m. Philippines (PHT) October 8, 2025 3 p.m. Japan (JST) October 8, 2025 4 p.m. Australia (AEST) October 8, 2025 5 p.m. New Zealand (NZST) October 8, 2025 7 p.m. India (IST) October 8, 2025 12:30 p.m. South Africa (SAST) October 8, 2025 9 a.m. Brazil (BRT) October 8, 2025 4 a.m.

How many episodes are there in Gen V season 2?

The second season of Gen V consists of 8 episodes. The season is down to its final three episodes, with all remaining five episodes available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

For that, one needs to have an Amazon account, and the basic subscription plan starts at $8.99/ month. Amazon Prime membership plans cost $14.99 per month and $139 per year.

Here’s the complete episode guide of Gen V season 2

Episode number Title Release Date Episode 1 New Year, New U September 17, 2025 Episode 2 Justice Never Forgets September 17, 2025 Episode 3 H is for Human September 17, 2025 Episode 4 Bags September 24, 2025 Episode 5 The Kids Are Not All Right October 1, 2025 Episode 6 Cooking Lessons October 8, 2025 Episode 7 Hell Week October 15, 2025 Episode 8 Trojan October 22, 2025

What is Gen V season 2 all about?

The synopsis of the show reads: