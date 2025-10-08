Madison removes her ring after another disagreement with Joe in Love Is Blind

Love Is Blind season 9 (Image via Getty)

Love Is Blind Season 9, Episodes 7–9, premiered on October 8, 2025, taking the Denver couples from the calm of their Baja trip into the reality of daily life together.

As the experiment moved forward, the couples began facing conflicts about communication, trust, and readiness for marriage. Among them, Madison and Joe’s relationship stood out for its repeated disagreements and emotional strain.

The episode begins as they return from Mexico, reflecting on how their relationship has developed since the pods.

Tension rises when Joe questions Madison’s outlook on the process, asking why she doesn’t seem more concerned about whether their connection will last.



The exchange escalates, ending with Madison removing her engagement ring and walking away from their conversation.

Across the week’s episodes, other couples met family members, discussed living arrangements, and began to see how their lifestyles would merge.



However, Madison and Joe’s moment captured the larger theme of the Denver group, learning how to balance emotion and communication under pressure.



The pair’s disagreement, brief reconciliation, and promise to “not let it happen again” show how difficult it can be for the Love Is Blind participants to maintain stability once the pods are behind them.

A conflict over communication in Love Is Blind

The disagreement between Madison and Joe begins when Joe expresses concern that Madison seems “too confident” about their relationship. He tells her,

“I just wonder why you don’t have more reservations about all this.”

Madison responds sharply, asking,

“Why do you want me to be worried?” She adds, “Sorry, I’m not a negative bitch,” a comment that shifts the tone of their exchange.

As both try to make their points, they end up talking over each other. Joe eventually says, “I’m sorry, I guess I’ll fucking keep everything I have inside,” marking the breaking point of their discussion.

Madison quietly takes off her ring and steps away from him. The next morning, they apologize to each other, deciding to move forward and focus on what brought them together.

In a confessional, Joe says the argument reminded him of how strong their connection had felt in the pods, noting that seeing Madison with his family helped him “remember why I fell in love with her.”

Madison tells producers that she hopes they can “communicate better” as they get closer to their wedding date. While the couple appears reconciled by the end of Episode 7, their pattern of conflict and resolution remains one of the central dynamics of this stage of the experiment.

The couple returning to Denver life in Love Is Blind

Following their argument in Baja, Madison and Joe return to Denver along with the other engaged pairs.

The transition marks the first time the couples face real-world pressures beyond the show’s controlled settings. For Madison and Joe, the focus shifts to how they will handle communication differences and outside influences as they settle into their shared space.

During a group event in Denver, the cast discusses their concerns about living together and preparing for marriage.

Madison tells the group she wants to “stay focused on what’s real,” while Joe admits he “overthinks things” and needs to “trust the process.” Their conversation reflects a cautious optimism that contrasts with their earlier fight.

Later scenes show Madison meeting Joe’s family, who respond warmly to her. Joe shares in a confessional that the night “made me feel closer to her and reminded me of everything that made me fall in love in the pods.”

Despite this progress, the couple’s earlier issues continue to hover in the background, suggesting they still have communication hurdles to face before decision day.

