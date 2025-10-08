Love Is Blind stars Patrick and Anna reunite at the pod squad reunion party

Patrick from Love Is Blind season 9 (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Season 9 of Love Is Blind, Netflix’s popular social experiment, released episodes 7-9 on October 8, 2025.

The segment saw the betrothed couples returning to Denver from their honeymoon in Mexico and adjusting to everyday life, while facing newer challenges after reuniting with the pod squad.

In episode 9, titled Ghosts of the Pods Past, the cast members gathered at a pod squad reunion party, where Patrick met with Anna for the first time.

Anna was one of Patrick’s connections in the pods, whom he pursued alongside Kacie. After Anna left the show midway without a goodbye, Patrick shifted his attention to Kacie and ultimately got engaged to her.

However, Kacie broke up with him and left hours after their engagement.

At the party, Patrick pulled Anna for a conversation and told her that she was his number one choice in the pods.

While he assured her that he would have proposed to her had she stayed, Anna remained unconvinced.

Anna struggled to trust the Love Is Blind star completely, as she could not understand how he proposed to Kacie after calling her his number one choice.

Love Is Blind star Patrick claims he would have gone all the way with Anna had she not left the experiment







Anna developed strong bonds with both Patrick and Blake while dating in the pods.

However, despite her connections, she chose to quit the experiment midway, without bidding farewell to her dates, saying she felt overwhelmed.

When she met Patrick at the pod squad reunion party, he told her that they would have gone “all the way” had she stayed in the experiment.

During a private conversation, she apologized to Patrick for leaving without saying anything while he waited for her to come into the pod.

Anna explained that she knew they would be friends, but what caught her and Patrick “off guard” was their potential to be something more than that.

The Love Is Blind star admitted that she should have given their relationship a fair chance before taking a drastic step, with which Patrick agreed.

She added:



“I walked out because it was something I was struggling with. But learning that you got engaged after that, I was like, ‘He’s gonna be okay.’”



Based on his actions after her exit, Anna believed that she would never have been the person Patrick would have proposed to.

However, Patrick disagreed, saying it would have been her. But even then, Anna remained unconvinced.

He explained that Anna was his number one choice and that he got engaged to someone else only because she left. He also shared that Kacie was a “distant number two” for him.



“To me, it’s not fair for you to say, ‘It was you. It was always you,’ but it wasn’t. You asked another girl to marry you and I know that I wasn’t there. But, like, if I was in the back of your mind the whole time, you can’t just ask someone else to marry you,” Anna replied.



The Love Is Blind star requested that Patrick not claim it would have been her because she knew that was not the case.

Although she supported his journey with Kacie, she struggled to believe his claims.

Patrick, however, continued to state that he was “dead set” on her, even though he believed she would have said no to him at the altar.

Stay tuned for more updates.