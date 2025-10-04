Big Brother UK’s Elsa Rae claims she’s seen dead people since age 3

Elsa from Big Brother UK (Image via Instagram @bbuk)

Big Brother UK 2025 premiered on September 28, 2025, on ITV2 and ITVX, beginning a 48-day run that marks the show’s longest season yet.

The 22nd season of the series introduced 12 new housemates aged between 18 and 56.

Among them is Elsa Rae, a 21-year-old TikTok personality from Essex and the former girlfriend of boxer Ed Matthews.

She is known online for her lifestyle content and live streams, but her arrival on the show has drawn attention for a very different reason.

On entering the house, Elsa revealed that she has been able to “see dead people since I was three.”

She said that these experiences influenced her faith and continue to shape her personal beliefs.

This unexpected statement has become a major talking point among viewers and fellow contestants.

Big Brother UK 2025 airs six nights a week, hosted by AJ Odudu and Will Best.

“I’ve seen dead people since I was three”: Elsa Rae’s statement inside the Big Brother UK house

On her first night in the Big Brother UK 2025 house, Elsa Rae spoke about her claim in front of cameras and other housemates. She said,

“I’ve seen dead people since I was three,” explaining that she believes she can “see and communicate with deceased individuals.”

She said these experiences led her towards Christianity and helped guide her beliefs.

Elsa also spoke about times in her past when she thought she was “around spirits,” and mentioned that she once “used to be a witch” before changing her faith.

These comments brought a focus on spiritual topics to the early episodes of the show.

The other housemates showed both interest and surprise. Later that night, she explained further, saying she has “felt changes in energy” around her for many years.

The discussion created an unusual atmosphere during what is usually a light first-day introduction.

For viewers, the moment stood out as one of the biggest surprises of the launch episode.

Clips of Elsa’s comments spread quickly online. One person wrote on X, “Why is Elsa Rae on Big Brother?” showing that many didn’t expect her or her statements.

As the show goes on, her story might affect how the other housemates treat her and how people watching think about her time in the house.

Social media reaction and early-season highlights

The cast of Big Brother UK 2025 was officially revealed on September 28, 2025.

Elsa Rae joined alongside Cameron Kinch, Caroline Monk, Emily Hewertson, Gani Khan, Jenny Baird, Marcus John, Nancy Nocerino, Sam Ashby, Tate Reynolds, Teja Dalphy, and Zelah Glasson.

The show’s format remains the same, with housemates competing under constant surveillance, facing nominations and public votes.

Elsa’s claim about seeing dead people became a focal point of online discussion right after the premiere.

Many users posted reactions expressing disbelief or intrigue.

One viewer wrote, “Elsa Rae? The Elsa Rae? Absolutely the last person I expected to be a houseguest tonight!” while another said, “Why is Elsa Rae on Big Brother?”

Clips of her comments about spirits were shared widely on social platforms.

Her past relationship with Ed Matthews, which had already made her well known, also became part of the talk about her.

At the same time, the show kept its normal mix of tasks and surprises. The first eviction happened just a few days after the start, leading to talk about housemates’ plans and alliances.

Viewers are now waiting to see how Elsa’s spiritual claims will affect her place in the house.

Whether people keep talking about her comments or they fade away will be part of the story as the 48-day season continues on ITV2 and ITVX.



