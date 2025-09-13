Appleton Kwik Trip store identified as seller of $100,000 Powerball prize ticket

MIAMI, FLORIDA - AUGUST 26: Powerball lottery ticket forms are displayed at the Downtown Miami Souvenirs store on August 26, 2025 in Miami, Florida. The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $815 million ahead of Wednesday's drawing, making the jackpot the 10th-largest in Powerball history. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The Wisconsin Lottery has verified that a Kwik Trip convenience store in Appleton sold a $100,000 winner ticket for the recent Powerball drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls and the red Powerball to win the six-figure prize.

Lottery officials reported the win on Friday, specifying that the ticket was bought at the Kwik Trip store at 1200 West Northland Avenue. The store will also be paid a $200 bonus for selling the winning ticket, as is customary under rules of the lottery.

Details of the winning ticket

No ticket sold across the country had all six of the correct numbers to take the jackpot, but multiple players in various states won secondary prizes that ranged from $2 million to $50,000. In Appleton, the fortunate player's ticket won the $100,000 prize by matching four white balls and the Powerball and including the Power Play option, which doubles some non-jackpot prizes.

Without the Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000. The Wisconsin Lottery has encouraged every buyer who purchased tickets for Wednesday's drawing to double-check their numbers. The winner will have 180 days from the date of the drawing to come forward and claim the prize at the lottery headquarters in Madison.

Powerball jackpot continues to grow

Although no one claimed the jackpot in the latest drawing, the grand prize has rolled over once again. The jackpot now stands at an estimated $50 million for Saturday’s drawing.

Powerball is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings take place every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 9:59 p.m. CT. Tickets cost $2 per play, with the optional Power Play available for an additional $1.

Wisconsin's record of Powerball winners

Wisconsin has had its share of big Powerball winners throughout the years. A ticket purchased in New Berlin won a $768.4 million jackpot in 2019, which is one of the highest prizes in Powerball history.

Other tickets sold in the state have won second-tier prizes, like $50,000 or $100,000, more recently. The Appleton win is added to this history, calling out the extensive array of prizes offered in every drawing.

While billion-dollar jackpots make headlines across the nation, smaller wins continue to be a major component of the game, paying thousands of players every week.

Claiming the prize, the $100,000 winner must bring the signed winning ticket to the Wisconsin Lottery to claim the prize. The Lottery officials advise signing the ticket right away to secure it in case it is lost or stolen.

Until the prize is claimed, the winner's identity will not be known, according to state law. Wisconsin winners cannot be anonymous, so when claimed, the name and city of the prize winner will be publicized. In the meantime, the Northland Avenue Kwik Trip in Appleton has been identified as the winning ticket seller, with the state waiting for the prize claimant.