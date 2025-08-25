“Jealousy at its finest”: Netizens react to Lacy calling xQc “overrated” in response to him winning ‘Streamer of the Decade’ title

xQc Wins ‘Streamer of the Decade’ Amid Controversial Reaction from FaZe Lacy (Image via Getty)

Felix Lengyel, widely known as xQc, was recognized as Streamer of the Decade at the 2025 eSports Award Show, an accolade celebrating a decade of influence and consistency in livestreaming. This award honored 10 years of his influence and steady contributions to livestreaming.

The show’s official X account shared the news, which spread online as fans and other creators praised the French-Canadian streamer for staying relevant and flexible in the streaming world.

Many people praised xQc's win, but not everyone reacted positively. Twitch streamer Nick “FaZe Lacy” took to X and called xQc “the most overrated streamer of the decade.” His post got a lot of attention and over 500 replies. Users argued about Lacy’s comment, and many accused him of trying to stir up drama, with one comment being, "jealousy at its finest."

Lacy congratulates xQc on being the most overrated streamer of the decade after he was announced as the winner of Streamer of the Decade 👀 pic.twitter.com/exaxkZeh1F — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) August 25, 2025

"Jealousy at its finest," an X user reacted to Lacy's comments.

Social media reactions to FaZe Lacy’s comment on xQc

Following FaZe Lacy’s remark about xQc being “overrated,” social media quickly filled with contrasting reactions.

"While he prob is a better streamer and stuff, I feel like Ninja put streaming in the mainstream for so many people. Hard to say that he and doc wernt as influential to the platform as xQc," an X user commented.

"Lacy is top 3 cringiest streamers what is he talking about," another reacted.

"XQC is not overrated. Lacy is most definitely mid-rated," one wrote.

"lacy coming with the savage take on xqc being called most overrated streamer lmao this is getting messy cant wait for his response," another user mentioned.

"Xqc has produced way better content in the last 30 days then Lacy has in his entire career go fuck yourself you fat ozempic bitch who’s dating a girl who cheated on you not once but several times you fu***ng loser," another user commented.

Supporters of xQc highlighted his consistency, adaptability, and the quality of his recent content, contrasting it with Lacy’s output.

"Lacy can never be at the same level as XQC, his consistency and entertainment over the years made him deserve this award," another wrote.

Even with mixed reactions, xQc showed gratitude for the award. He wrote on X,

“THANK YOU FOR THE NOMINATION AND AWARD.”

The incident highlights the varied reactions public figures can receive on social media, even when recognized for notable achievements.

The award underscores xQc’s decade-long impact on the livestreaming scene and serves as a milestone in his career, reflecting both his influence and the engagement of the online community that follows him.