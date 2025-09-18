xQc finds multiple possible Celeste Rivas appearances in D4vd’s livestreams and music videos as ongoing investigation intensifies

Multiple clips of xQc are currently trending on social media (Image via Getty)

xQc is trending online after he pointed out the alleged appearances of Celeste Rivas in the live-streaming and music videos of D4vd. Notably, 15-year-old Rivas has been missing since April last year, and authorities found a dead boy in the boot of an impounded Tesla earlier this month.

As per the BBC, the vehicle was registered under the name of D4vd, and the US authorities have reportedly confirmed that the body was identified as Celeste Rivas.

Notably, clips of xQc’s live reaction to the latest report started going viral on September 18, 2025. One of them featured the online streamer and influencer discovering that D4vd’s single Romantic Homicide was released on the same date, marking the birthday of Celeste Rivas. xQc said in the clip:



“I’m not tweaking it. Look, it’s the same fu**ing date though.”









In another clip, xQc did a similar thing, matching the release dates of Romantic Homicide and an anime video titled Rehab on YouTube. The video shows that while the former came out on September 7, 2022, Rehab was also released on D4vd’s channel on the same date a year later.

A few more videos featured xQc using Microsoft Paint as he captured the faces of certain girls appearing on different occasions. xQc specifically focused on a video that was initially shared on Twitch, and D4vd was seen with a young girl. xQc then shifted to another clip that was recorded at a house party, also featuring some girls in the background.

xQc paused both the videos and pasted the faces of both girls on Paint, trying to establish a connection between them. However, he claimed that the girl appearing in the house party video was looking different.

Medical examiner’s office opens up on other details related to Celeste Rivas

As previously mentioned, Celeste’s body was found in a car registered under D4vd’s name. Although D4vd has not directly responded yet, his spokesperson said that the artist is well aware of the ongoing situation and is already cooperating with the authorities, as per NBC News.

NBC Los Angeles initially reported the news of the dead body’s identity being confirmed on September 16, 2025. The Los Angeles Police Department later said that they don’t have any details related to Celeste Rivas’ cause of death or a suspect possibly linked to the case.

The sheriff’s office additionally apologized for describing the case as a homicide. On the other hand, the medical examiner’s office claimed that the victim allegedly weighed around 71 pounds and wore a tube top along with black leggings, stud earrings, and a metal chain bracelet.

According to ABC7 Los Angeles, Celeste Rivas has been missing for more than a year. Investigators from the LAPD also searched a house located near the same spot where the abandoned car was found this month. The authorities reportedly collected certain items, such as a computer, as part of the evidence.

The car was allegedly abandoned a few days ago before it was towed from the Hollywood Hills, as per BBC News.