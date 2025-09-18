What did Lil Tay say about D4vd? Controversial claims against the singer and alleged photos with Celeste Rivas surface online amid ongoing probe

d4vd performs at Gobi Tent during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella)

D4vd is facing criticism online as netizens found alleged evidence of him reportedly dating Celeste Rivas, the 15-year-old whose dead body was found earlier this month inside a Tesla car registered under the artist's name.

Internet personality Lil Tay has spoken up about the rumor of the singer supposedly dating Rivas. She shared on her Instagram story that D4vd allegedly was texting her on Instagram when she was 15. Lil Tay deleted the story after a few hours.

"Was in my dms when I was 15, It all makes sense now. Disgusted right now, rot in prison D4vd," she wrote.

Lil Tay just EXPOSED 'D4vd' after news of him being a Ped*phile and Murderer came out



"Was in my DMs when I was 15"

According to the Hindustan Times' report, in April 2024, Celeste Rivas was reported missing from Lake Elsinore, Riverside County. This month, police officers found her decomposing body in the singer's Tesla car's trunk, which was parked in the Hollywood Hills.

Her mother identified her body after seeing her "Shh..." tattoo on her leg. Authorities have not listed the artist, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, as a suspect.

On the day her body was found, he was performing at an event.

Netizens found D4vd's alleged photos with Celeste Rivas

As internet users tried to find a connection between Celeste Rivas and the singer, they went through his music, Discord server, and TikTok.

Soon, screenshots of Burke mentioning the 15-year-old in his Discord server came up.

Fans also noticed that he uploaded pictures with a girl on his social media handles. In the viral pictures, a curly-haired girl's face is hidden by a bag or her hands. Netizens claimed that the girl was supposedly Celeste.

In another widely circulated clip from a livestream, D4vd is seen with a girl with curly hair. Internet users speculated that the girl was allegedly Rivas.

More photos of D4vd and Celeste…. lock this man up

TMZ reported on September 17, 2025, that the musician had a "Shhh..." tattoo on his finger. The same tattoo was on Celeste's leg.

Her mother previously told the news outlet that Celeste went missing last year, and her daughter told her that she was dating a man named David.

XQC claimed D4vd was supposedly releasing songs for his alleged girlfriend

Popular streamer XQC looked into the singer's popular songs, Romantic Homicide and Rehab. He noted that both were released on Celeste's 12th and 13th birthdays.

The lyrics of Romantic Homicide state that the singer was tired of waiting for their romantic partner and killed them in the back of their mind.

"In the back of my mind, you died/ And I didn't even cry/ No, not a single tear/ And I'm sick of waiting patiently/ For someone that won't even arrive," the lyrics read.

The artist's 2023 song Rehab is about being at a party and trying to get out of there with his girlfriend, who "fell in love with the devil again."

Both songs are written by D4vd, who is credited by his real name, David Burke.

"She fell in love with the devil again/ I gotta get her out of here/ I don't feel this way anymore/ For the girl that I used to know/ I'd rather take it slow/ She thinks she's too good for me now," the lyrics read.

Netizens also noted that the singer often uploaded and reposted TikToks related to Hello Kitty. It is speculated that Celeste Rivas seemingly liked the animated character.

D4vd's representative told NBC News earlier this month that he was cooperating with the investigators. Stay tuned for more updates on the case.