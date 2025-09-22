California community holds vigil for Celeste Rivas found dead in d4vd's Tesla

d4vd attends Support + Feed's 2023 fall fundraiser at APB/NikuNashi on October 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California (Image via Getty)

A vigil was held in Lake Elsinore by residents for Celeste Rivas Hernandez, who was recently found dead in singer-songwriter d4vd's Tesla. According to KABC, the California community gathered on Sunday around 7 p.m. to remember the 15-year-old.

Speaking about the incident, Lake Elsinore resident Gabriela Flores stated:

"I'm feeling heartbroken, devastated for hearing about the news. I didn't know Celeste personally but it hits home."

Another resident added:

"Even though I didn't know her, I just couldn't even breathe, knowing that a child had to go through that," said Kayleigh Cortez.

Meanwhile, a resident whose nephew had been going to school with Celeste since kindergarten said:

"I just want to say as a... if it was my daughter, I wouldn't want her to be forgotten. I just want justice for this little girl because whatever happened to her wasn't just an accident... I don't want her to be forgotten."

For those unversed, Celeste Rivas Hernandez's decomposed body was found by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) on September 8 in the boot of a Tesla registered to a singer d4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, of Hempstead, Texas. The body was discovered after workers at the towing yard complained about a foul odor coming from the car parked on N. Mansfield Avenue.

Celeste was last seen on April 5, 2024, at the age of 13, before she disappeared from Lake Elsinore in California. Meanwhile, a GoFundMe campaign launched by organizers Esmeralda Lozano and Gisel Vera has so far raised $23,003.

"As many of you know, Celeste Rivas Hernandez has been identified as the body found last week. She was a beloved daughter, sister, cousin, and friend. Her family is heartbroken and devastated by this tragic loss. They are seeking help to lay her body to rest. Any funds you are able to donate are greatly appreciated," the description states.

More about the d4vd and Celeste Rivas Hernandez's case

Instagram user has got into D4VD icloud and is leaking images of Celeste and D4VD together before her passing...😦 pic.twitter.com/a8YclkBlah — 𝓾𝓛𝔁𝓪 (@NotUlxa) September 18, 2025

In an article published on September 17, NBC News cited reports from the medical examiner's office revealing that at the time of discovery, Celeste Rivas Hernandez was wearing a "tube top, black leggings, a yellow metal chain bracelet, and stud earrings."

They also revealed that she stood around 5 feet 2 inches tall, had wavy hair, and a tattoo on her index finger with the text "Shh." Although authorities have not addressed this yet, according to People Magazine, a picture of the singer also shows him having a "Shhh" tattoo on his right index finger.

Meanwhile, in an interview with TMZ, published on September 17, 2025, Celeste's mother revealed that she had a boyfriend named David. However, no further statement has been released by the family.

Amid several unaddressed claims by the authorities that have gone viral on the internet about Celeste and D4vd, many have prayed for Celeste and called for justice.

"What the f**k happened to this poor child? Born in 2010 oh my goodness. And disappeared 18 months ago when she was only 13… rest in paradise Celeste Rivas Hernandez may justice for you be imminent," one user wrote.

"F**k everyone who's trying to make this devastating tragedy about themselves. Stop interjecting your irrelevant short interactions with him and comparing it to being groomed, raped and murdered. RIP Celeste Rivas Hernandez 💐💐💐" another user stated.

"RIP Celeste Rivas Hernandez 💔gosh all this information continuing to come out is so devastating. I’m so sick. she deserved protection and everyone around her failed her. She died in the most horrific way. I hope she gets the justice she deserves," another user wrote.

d4vd, who "is fully cooperating with the authorities," was in the midst of his Withered World Tour in North America when Celeste's body was discovered. The remainder of the shows have since been cancelled.

Meanwhile, the circumstances surrounding her death remain under investigation.