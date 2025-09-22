Were infant remains discovered near D4vd's residence in latest case update? Viral claim explored

d4vd attends the Coperni Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

A viral claim has spread on social media platforms, suggesting that infant remains were allegedly found at D4vd's LA residence. While it is unclear who shared the claim first, it quickly spread on X, Reddit, TikTok, and Facebook.

The claim is false, as there are no reports of infant remains being discovered at D4vd's home. The rumors of Celeste Rivas being pregnant are also unverified.

Last 24 hours update and receipts on D4vd situation ‼️



- Picture surfaces of D4vd’s van with Celeste’s name on the license plate 👀



- D4vd and Celeste had a shared Spotify playlist that has recently been found 😯



- Fans have caught D4vd playing Fortnite despite being… pic.twitter.com/I0UBTYKPOC — giddy (@sogiddy) September 22, 2025

The rumor was reuploaded on X by the user @sogiddy. The tweet ended up going viral, garnering over 17,000 likes. While some netizens believed the claim, others called out the user for spreading fake news.

"All this fake made-up shit will taint the f**k out of this case. Too much made-up shit by a loser with hella time on his hands," one user wrote.

"You're a sick piece of shit for making this up, I hope you know reminder that this was a young girl, and you're using her death as some sick form of entertainment just for the engagement. As sick as this case is what's also strange is using it to your advantage," another X user added.

"Using a kids death for misinformation and clickbait is low down af," one netizen wrote.

New alleged evidence on the D4vd Celeste Rivas controversy emerged

Along with leaked pictures, songs, and Discord messages, netizens have now found out that the singer's van had CLES on the license plate. Internet users claim that it was supposedly Rivas's name.

In other widely circulated screenshots, D4vd is seen playing Fortnite in the last seven days, while the investigation is ongoing. The musician and Rivas allegedly shared a Spotify playlist as well.

It is to be noted that none of these claims has been confirmed. These are speculations made by netizens.

D4vd's Discord moderators released a statement on September 19, 2025, claiming that they did not know Celeste Rivas's age or that she was missing.

They said that she was not active on the server and only appeared on two streams with D4vd. They supposedly did not communicate with her and assumed that she was 18 or 19 years old.

Meanwhile, on Sunday (September 21, 2025), Lake Elsinore residents gathered for a vigil to honor Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

People who knew the 15-year-old created a memorial for her and left photos, flowers, and messages.

According to TMZ's report, the artist's LA home was raided on September 17, 2025. The officers seized various items, including his computer. Sources from the law enforcement told the media outlet that the raid was 12 hours long, and the officers were looking for blood traces.

They used the chemical luminol, which glows when in contact with blood.

D4vd has cancelled the remaining dates of his US and European tours to cooperate with the authorities.

The investigation is ongoing. Stay tuned for more updates on the murder of Celeste Rivas.