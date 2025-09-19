Video of Celeste Rivas' former teacher telling his class that his late student met rapper D4vd on social media goes viral

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 20: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) d4vd performs at Gobi Tent during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 20, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella)

After more than a year of teenager Celeste Rivas having gone missing, her body was identified inside of an abandoned Tesla at a Hollywood impound lot in LA earlier this week.

E! News reported that the car was registered under the name of rapper D4vd - whose legal name is David Anthony Burke - which led authorities to file the case under "romantic homicide".

Celeste Rivas' former teacher tells students she met #D4vd on social media



🎥 TikTok/@julian2away pic.twitter.com/QT8NHlWq1E — TMZ (@TMZ) September 18, 2025

As the controversy has caught fire, TMZ shared a video of Celeste Rivas' former teacher on X. In the clip - which appears to be taken by a student - the teacher shows his class a picture of Rivas taken in that very classroom.

In another picture that the teacher showed the class, Celeste was seen exchanging "stuff" with D4vd, who was also in his classroom. He then said:

"When I taught her, she met this dude on social media. He was a rapper in LA. He came and got her. She ran away from home. She was gone for like a month. The cops found her in Hollywood, brought her back to our school. She came back to school, kinda told people this story."

Per Rivas' teacher, the teenager also went missing a second time:

"She disappeared again in May of that year, 2024. That's when her friends told me what happened. And it was this rapper. And it was found today that she's now dead in that rapper's car, cut into pieces."

E! News reported that Rivas' remains were found on Wednesday, September 17, when the police received a complaint about foul odors coming from the Tesla.

Upon investigation, they learned that the car had been sitting in the tow yard for several days.

Per the media outlet, when the Tesla was discovered, D4vd was outside of LA, in the middle of a US tour. In wake of the discovery, the rapper canceled his Seattle show (scheduled for September 17).

The update on his next show, which is set to take place in San Francisco tonight (September 19), is unclear at the moment.

During the course of investigation, officials also searched an abandoned residence nearby, and found that while the rapper doesn't own it, he had been staying there before his tour kicked off.

​ An unreleased D4vd song, named after Celeste, has surfaced during investigation

A young girl can be seen in Twitch clips with D4vd wearing the same GAP

jacket as Celeste in her missing images pic.twitter.com/AR18vZWWCF — Poe's Law, Esq: Poe's Lawyer (@dyingscribe) September 17, 2025

In the wake of cops raiding the abandoned home were D4vd allegedly stayed before his tour, an unreleased song by the rapper has surfaced on social media.

According to New York Post, the song mentions Celeste twice, with its lyrics saying:

"Oh, Celeste, the girl with my name tattooed on her chest, smell her on my clothes like cigarettes."

Even besides the song, netizens have made serveral connections between the late teenager and D4vd. There are many videos in which Rivas is next to the rapper.

In one of these, she is also spotted wearing the same black GAP hoodie that's visible in her missing poster.