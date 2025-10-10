How much is D4vd’s fortune in 2025? Details explored as rapper transfers Texas home to mother’s name amid ongoing Celeste case

D4vd’s Net Worth in 2025 Explored (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella)

David Anthony Burke, professionally known as d4vd, is an American singer and songwriter who has garnered widespread recognition for his distinctive lo-fi sound and candid lyrical style. He mixes indie, rock, R&B, alternative, and pop in his songs. This mix appeals to a wide range of listeners.

In 2025, d4vd’s net worth is around $3 million. He makes money from different sources, like being a singer-songwriter, streaming royalties, concerts, live shows, and earnings through social media platforms.

His popular tracks, Here With Me and Romantic Homicide, came out in 2022 and grabbed a lot of attention on TikTok and other streaming sites. These songs were a big reason he signed deals with Darkroom and Interscope Records, according to Yahoo Entertainment.

D4vd transfers Texas homes as investigation continues

While focusing on his career, d4vd has also made some big moves with his properties. Legal files shared by TMZ show that the artist handed over the deeds of two homes in the Houston, Texas area to his mom.

These changes were made using a trust, and the deed updates happened on September 18 and September 22, 2025. The first transfer lined up with a swatting prank at one of the houses. That incident had police responding to fake claims about a shooting and a dead woman at the scene. Reports say d4vd’s family—his parents and siblings—was in the house when it happened.

Celeste Rivas death investigation ongoing in Los Angeles

In September 2025, police officers in Los Angeles carried out a search warrant at a rental home where d4vd lived. This search linked to the case of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas, whose body was discovered in the front trunk of a Tesla. Officials said she had been reported missing from her home in Lake Elsinore, California, in early 2024. They believe she had been dead for weeks before being found.

The Los Angeles Police Department told Complex this week that D4vd is not currently a suspect. "The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has not yet determined the cause or manner of Ms. Rivas Hernandez's death," the statement reads. "As such, it remains unclear whether there is any criminal culpability beyond the concealment of her body."

After these events, d4vd called off the rest of his tour and delayed releasing the deluxe version of his album, Withered. Since the incident, he has stayed out of the public eye. Attempts to get a response from his legal team have not worked so far.