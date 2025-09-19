Did D4vd have a kid with Celeste Rivas on the way? Viral posts explored after authorities identify dead teen found inside the singer's car

D4vd performs during 2024 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

D4vd is facing immense backlash as netizens find more alleged proof that he was reportedly dating Celeste Rivas. So far, Discord images, texts, and his unreleased songs have been leaked.

Some unidentified individuals have also leaked his private Instagram stories, where he uploaded pictures with a girl, who is speculated to be Rivas. The musician's viral Discord server images show that he mentioned Celeste multiple times.

In one screenshot, the Discord user named Celeste, with a David tattoo on her finger, wore a diamond ring. In another picture, the singer admitted that he had a baby on the way with the person.

The user ended up deleting their account, which is why their name is no longer visible.

D4vd confirms he had a kid with Celeste on the way… pic.twitter.com/wILMXFKqsh — 𝒎𝒊𝒔 (@RealQuickMis) September 19, 2025

It is to be noted that there is no proof that the girl he mentioned multiple times in his Discord server is Celeste Rivas, the minor whose decomposed body was found inside D4vd's Tesla this month.

However, it is highly speculated by netizens that Celeste Rivas was supposedly dating the musician and was pregnant with the singer's child when she was murdered.

The other viral screenshots show that last year, the singer said that he would join the group chat with "wifey" and give his fans storytime.

Screenshots from 2023 show that D4vd stated that he enjoyed watching gore, explicit violent videos, and that people seemingly "don't appreciate love."

An internet user supposedly hacked D4vd's iCloud and leaked his unreleased songs

Popular streamer XQC shared his thoughts on the matter by going through the alleged evidence and trying to find Rivas with the singer.

He also ended up finding out that David Anthony Burke released songs on Celeste's 12th and 13th birthdays.

After clips of XQC's stream went viral, netizens began exploring the singer's released and unreleased music.

Quickly, they noticed that the actress in Burke's Romantic Homicide music video resembled Celeste.

Then it was reported by multiple internet users that someone had allegedly leaked the artist's iCloud and was releasing pictures and music.

One leaked song led people to believe that Celeste was pregnant, as it discussed how one person said they did not want kids, then they said, "It is what it is."

"I never wanted to live with how we lived/ I thought you said that you didn't want no kids/ And then you lied to my face and say it is/ What it is but it ain't/ I told ya baby no it ain't/ You got two dollars in the bank," he sang.

D4vd talking about Celeste being pregnant in a leaked song



“I thought you said you didn’t want no kids” pic.twitter.com/HAhsWqZdZf — 𝒎𝒊𝒔 (@RealQuickMis) September 19, 2025

Along with leaked songs, a clip from D4vd's Twitch livestream has resurfaced on X.

The X user @FearBuck uploaded the clip, in which the singer was with a girl, reportedly Celeste Rivas.

The livestream was on January 11, 2024. When D4vd told her not to make controversial remarks, she replied by asking if r*ping kids was considered controversial.

This statement caused the viewers to make Epstein Island jokes in the chat, and D4vd told the moderators not to record and delete the stream and the clips they had recorded.

Celeste Rivas's case is still under investigation. D4vd has cancelled his US tour to cooperate with the authorities. Stay tuned for more updates.