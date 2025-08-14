xQc mocks Brawadis's 'out of touch' apology for the Starbucks incident

xQc & Brawadis (Image via Getty)

YouTuber Brawadis' recent apology after a viral Starbucks incident did not land the way he might have hoped. His attempt to explain his side of the story while apologizing to the coffee store employee drew criticism from both viewers and fellow creators.

Renowned streamer xQc openly mocked the statement, calling it "out of touch," while netizens flooded social media with backlash, labeling the apology insincere, further intensifying the controversy surrounding the incident.

Expressing his views on the attempt, he remarked,

"Dude, I can’t explain how out of touch this is. Guy goes into a Starbucks, goes, 'This is my job,' as he annoys some near-minimum wage worker at Starbucks, and starts his video in his living room in a f*ckin' mansion with marble floors. You cannot make this up."

"annoys some minimum wage worker at Starbucks and starts his video in a mansion with marble floors" pic.twitter.com/RA8xeKBzXC — yoxic (@yoxics) August 13, 2025

X user @yoxics shared a clip of xQc hysterically laughing at Brawadis' apology video. Elaborating further about his reaction, the netizen added in the caption,

What happened between Brawadis and Starbucks?

Earlier this month, YouTuber Brawadis found himself at the center of unexpected drama during what was meant to be a lighthearted video about trying exotic drinks from various fast-food chains. To shoot his video, he headed to a Starbucks outlet where he planned to grab a Refresher on camera, according to a Dexerto report.

His plans did not pan out as expected, as the store's supervisor approached him and requested that he avoid filming inside. According to the supervisor, the step was to ensure the privacy of both staff members and customers..

Brawadis refused to listen and explained that his camera was focused solely on himself and not on anyone else in the store. The disagreement grew tense, and a security guard had to intervene to bring it under control. With the guards asking him to leave, police officers also arrived to assess the situation. The authorities mediated between the parties, with Brawadis walking away with his drink.

Soon after the incident gained traction online, public criticism toward the YouTuber intensified. He ultimately took down the video entirely. His brother, FaZe Rug, also made it clear that he did not condone the behavior, admitting that he was "not happy" with how things unfolded at Starbucks.

On August 13, 2025, Brawadis expressed his apology for the past incident at a Starbucks outlet and his interaction with an employee. While setting the record straight, he confessed to saying a few things "at the Starbucks that were a little disrespectful or out of line a little bit," the Dexerto report confirmed. Reflecting on the Starbucks supervisor's response, he further added that the worker "purposefully" tried to "push [his] buttons."

While addressing the controversy, he also spoke candidly about his recent mental health challenges and revealed his decision to take a break from content creation altogether. During this hiatus, he plans to prioritize his well-being and seek professional therapy.

Brawadis shared,

"I’m in a very dark spot mentally. I’m not happy with myself. I’m in a really tough, dark spot up here in my own head. There have been a couple different things that have occurred in my life recently that have put me in a depressive state."

Looking back at avoiding facing the problems, he further noted,

"Instead of trying to seek a solution for what’s been bothering me… I’ve just tried to brush it off to the side. …It’s showing in some of the ways that I lash out at people, and that’s just not me."

xQc laughed at Brawadis for sharing his "out of touch" apology

In no time, Brawadis's apology video went viral on social media platforms. In a recent broadcast, xQc decided to watch it live with his audience. The moment it began, he started laughing and immediately pointed out his huge living room and the swanky TV in the background.

Netizens have largely sided with xQc, with many agreeing that Brawadis's apology felt insincere. Social media users flooded comment sections calling the statement tone-deaf. Many even criticized him for deflecting blame.

X user Scope360 (@Scope360Journal) spoke in favour of the Canadian streamer and commented,

Slamming Brawadis, netizen @strappedbypack wrote,

"Brawadis thinks he's him but he's a nobody"

StableRonaldo also expressed his views on the apology video. X user @Vinod_r108 shared clips of the streamer's reactions to the viral content, noting in the caption,

"StableRonaldo couldnt believe Brawadis repeated the same thing over 5 times within a minute during his 28 minute apology video to the Starbucks worker"

